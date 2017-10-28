Are you looking for a great, safe place to bring your family for some howling Halloween fun? Spend your Halloween holiday at Mill Mountain Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo! From trick-or-treating, to costume contests, to performances and “spooktacular” art activities, Zoo Boo is a fun-filled day for the whole family! Plus, you get to enjoy it all in the beautiful outdoor setting of Mill Mountain Zoo. Even better, all of these activities are included with Zoo admission! So for a “terrorably” good time, come and celebrate Halloween 2017 with the animals and staff of Mill Mountain Zoo.