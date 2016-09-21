We asked Aaron Parlier, author of the definitive book “Grayson Highlands Bouldering” (second edition in the works) to recommend 10 favorite bouldering excursions in the Virginia mountains. Here are his picks.

Virginia has historically been considered the sleepy in-between state when considering bouldering popularity in the Southeast. The Old Dominion is sandwiched top and bottom by North Carolina’s High Country climbing scene and the wildness of West Virginia’s New River Gorge and its seemingly endless riverside boulders. As the climbing community in the western portion of Virginia grew, what once were clandestine boulderfields are now growing increasingly popular.

Second Mountain has been a locals’ favorite for quite some time and McAfee Knob has been well-known to hold beautiful boulders alongside its panoramic overlook.

More recently, the Cascades Recreational Area has become a favorite amongst Blacksburg and Virginia Tech climbers. Grayson Highlands State Park and its thousands of high-elevation boulder problems have gained international attention for its easily accessible warm season bouldering opportunities and beautiful Appalachian scenery.

Further southwest, a bounty of amazing sandstone bouldering has been realized near the towns of Coeburn and Norton. Scattered throughout the ridges and valleys of the western part of the state are a lifetime’s worth of high quality boulders. Here are 10 favorites that shouldn’t be missed!

1. Satellite Boulder

Second Mountain, Harrisonburg

This one is wonderful! The Satellite boulder sports a fantastic roof and boasts a solid grade range from V0-V10. “Roof Problem”(V4) is a classic for the grade and “Worm World”(V8) would be a favorite in most any location. For a power endurance test piece in the Shenandoah Valley, “Jared’s Traverse”(V10) should do the trick.

The lure: Second Mountain is very close and accessible to climbers located near Harrisonburg and James Madison University. There are only a handful of boulders on Second, but the quality sandstone, fun climbs and varied grades leave something for most everyone to enjoy.

The walk: The hike can be grueling, especially if the trail is overgrown. Expect the hike to take 45 minutes uphill or 35 hiking out. Check the free topo map on drtopo.com for directions and for more detailed descriptions of the bouldering.

Nearby: Be sure to stop by Swift Run Gap and everything that is within and around Shenandoah National Park. The Appalachian Trail is nearby and there are also highly regarded single-track mountain bike trails around the Shenandoah region.

Apres-Rock: Being only 15 minutes west of Harrisonburg, I recommend hopping over to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint located at 80 S Main St., Harrisonburg. 540-433-5225. Don’t miss the Jalapeno Popper Burger and fries!

2. Tipping Boulder

Harkening Hill Trail at the Peaks of Otter

The lure: This boulder, near mile marker 86 along the Blue Ridge Parkway, is both aesthetic and unique in that it is a trailside, seemingly precariously balanced, egg-shaped block. There are five or six fun climbs here, all at a low to medium height with difficulties ranging from V3-V6. Several of these climbs start off quite steep and then round over to a low angle top. Don’t miss trying the “Tipping Point” (V5) or “The Final Straw” (V6). Harkening Hill boulders are made of Gneiss and form very interesting and challenging features. You can find information online for over 140 other climbs at Harkening Hill.

The walk: The easy to moderate hike to the Tipping Point boulder takes roughly 25 minutes depending on your hiking prowess. Along the way you are treated with nice views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and surrounded by a beautiful hardwood forest. From the Tipping Boulder you have access to several slopes and aspects covered by hundreds of wonderful free-standing boulders. This is one of the most undeveloped and exciting boulderfields in the Old Dominion.

Nearby: From the same parking lot you can hike up to the summit of Sharptop Mountain. The trail is approximately 3 miles long and affords the hiker some of the best views in Virginia. Also, the Blue Ridge Parkway is the main thoroughfare here, so don’t miss out on the sightseeing along the way.

Apres-Rock: Peaks of Otter Lodge, or, in nearby Buchanan, stop by the Grill & Fountain to get an old-timey sandwich or float.

3. Cascadia Boulder

Cascades Recreation Area, Pembroke

The lure: Cascadia is a massive streamside sandstone boulder just minutes from the parking lot and a short drive from the VA Tech campus. With up to fifteen climbs ranging from V0-V9, most every climber can find something fun and challenging. Cascadia has shorter vertical problems and an enormous roof. Don’t miss “Accelerated Freefall”(V9), “Inglorious Bastards”(V8), and “Threat Level Midnight”(V5). You can find information on over a hundred other boulder problems at the Cascades Recreation Area online.

The walk: Take the Cascades Trail from the parking lot and the Cascadia Boulder is just a short distance away. The rest of the 4-mile loop trail follows the creek for a nice, mostly flat stroll.

Nearby: Further up the trail you can enjoy charming wooden bridges crossing the peaceful Little Stony Creek leading to the awesome 66-foot tall Cascades waterfall. Time your visit right on a very cold winter week and you can see the waterfall frozen solid.

Apres-Rock: The Riviera Mex Grill is a great place to grab a burrito on your way out of the Cascades in Pembroke.

4. Roadside Boulder

McAfee Knob, Catawba Valley Drive, Catawba

The lure: The Roadside Boulder has long been considered a proving ground for Southwest Virginia boulderers. This steep fin of rock has climbs ranging from V1-V10 only a stone’s throw from the parking lot, and serves as a nice introduction for the array of amazing boulders in the surrounding areas.

The walk: The walk to the Roadside Boulder, as well as the other nearby bouldering areas such as the Highball Boulders, Mickey Mouse Boulder, and Dragon Boulders, are all within five-15 minutes.

Nearby: Do yourself a favor, even if you are not climbing, and make the hike up to McAfee Knob. The McAfee Knob overlook is the most-photographed location anywhere along the 2,100+-mile long Appalachian Trail.