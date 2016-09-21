Go Fest '16

More than 25,000 people are expected to gather at River’s Edge in October for what has become the region’s premier outdoor festival.

Anthem Go Outside Festival, which is in its sixth year, is the place to be Oct. 14-16. More than 25,000 people flocked to River’s Edge for the festival that celebrates everything outdoors in Fall 2015 … and it is expected to be even bigger this year.

Mark your calendars now. Whether you have been to GO Fest every year or if this is your first adventure, it is a can’t-miss event.

All of your favorites are back—Keen Lumberjacks Show, Ultimate Air Dogs and Wild Gear Chase—as well as some bigger, better and improved elements. There’s a new VIP area and the music is coming to you from the folks at FloydFest (so you know it’ll be good).

GO Fest is designed so you can get outside and get active with plenty of gear to try, demos, races and camping. There will be more food and local craft brews than you can eat and drink in three days. And it’s still free to get in.

Come for the day, or bring the tent and stay all weekend.

The Anthem GO Outside Festival has grown rapidly, drawing tens of thousands of participants. What began as a partnership between Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Roanoke Outside as a way to engage the outdoors community has evolved into one of the premier outdoor festivals in the country.

Some of the biggest names in the outdoor industry will be on site with gear for you to test out. Demo a bike, sit in a kayak, or try on a new pair of shoes. And this is top-notch gear. You can take out a bike that retails for $5,000 and ride it out on Mill Mountain, or test a pair of new shoes during a group trail run.

Pick the brains of experts in hiking, biking, and backpacking for the best tips and techniques to make the most of your next outing. If you have been thinking about trying something new, from learning to cast a fly rod to rolling a kayak, this is the perfect opportunity.

When you need a break from the action, you’ll have ample opportunity to wind down with plenty of other outdoors-loving people just like you. Adults can relax with a craft beverage at one of the tables, or you can run with the kiddos in the Kids Zone, and bring your dog as well (just make sure to keep him on a leash and pick up anything that gets left behind).

The Anthem GO Outside Festival is a weekend of fun that is hard to find anywhere else. It’s a great chance to check out gear, try something new, or just swing to some live music. GO Fest is also a reminder to stop and think about the Roanoke region’s natural assets and how to preserve them for future generations. Learn about, and seek out, outdoor initiatives happening in your community, outdoor-based businesses, conservation groups, trail building workshops and opportunities to get involved.