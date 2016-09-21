Longest Virginia Zip Line

Scott Schumaker calls himself an “adrenaline junkie.” That’s why this avid hiker and former ski patrolman has invented a plan to swing through the trees in Smyth County at Hungry Mother Adventures.

“It’s an adventure business,” says Schumaker, 57. “And it is the largest, longest, highest zip line in the state of Virginia. It’s roughly 4,500 feet of cable in the air at heights of over 200 feet above the ground. There are five lines.”

Set to have opened by late August, the course has been constructed by Zip-Rush Zipline Design.

What’s next: Schumaker wants to install a ropes course in 2017 on his 42-acre property bordering Hungry Mother State Park.

“It’s going to be incredibly exciting,” Schumaker says. “I have an extraordinary piece of property. You can see about 50 miles. And there are 360-degree views. You can look up and down the Walker Mountain Valley.” hungrymotheradventures.com