Is technolology ruining our outdoor experiences, or are they not complete until the visuals and the electronic evidence are recorded?

i’m halfway through a 30-mile ride with a good friend—white, puffy clouds dot the sky, humidity is low, my legs feel strong for the first time in weeks, and the entire afternoon is mine to pedal away. My chain drops, I pause to pop it back in place, we high-five, and then head off again up the mountain.

An hour later, back at home, I grab a glass of water, take off my shoes, and pull out my phone: time to record the ride on Strava, to check out my annual mileage and see how I’m stacking up compared to last year. Who is the QOM of that one gnarly climb, did I get a PR anywhere, what was my average speed?

But no—the ride is only half recorded. The GPS dropped or my phone glitched or who knows what, but only half a ride is there and I’m crushed. As they, whoever they are, say, pics and Strava, or it never happened, right?

That experience made me pause and wonder how many of us are starting to define our passions by our stats. While I occasionally race, I don’t consider myself a racer. I ride my bike for fun. I ride because I need to justify my fish-tacos-and-margaritas habit. I ride because it keeps me sane and often introduces me to awesome new friends. My first date with my husband was over mountain bikes and mud at Carvins Cove. Riding is my life—but how much of my life am I starting to compartmentalize (or even trivialize) with PRs or how many miles I’ve ridden since June?

It turns out, upon reflection, that I am a digital native when it comes to cycling. When I started riding 12 years ago, I picked up one of those cheap cycling computers that only tracked speed and mileage. It wasn’t fancy, but it motivated me to push myself harder, to attempt longer rides and, in a way, during long, solo rides, cheer me on when I felt like I was failing.

Over the years, I acquired a Garmin or two, and now with my iPhone and Strava, I can’t imagine a tech-free life. Chain lubed? Check. Tires pumped? Check. Strava on? Check.

For my friends, it’s the same. In fact, I’ve met some of my closest friends through technology like Strava and Facebook. When we ride, we snap pictures that we then share on Instagram, Facebook, SnapChat and Strava. We compare live stats and chat about power meters over a beer. We set up times to meet and ride online. We compete over segments for fun, swapping titles like Queen or King of the Mountain like trading cards. When I moved to Lynchburg, unfamiliar with the roads, I checked RideWithGPS.com and Strava for good routes. Life without digital cameras or social media or Garmins is unthinkable at this point.

So does that make it bad? I don’t think so. It’s different for everyone. When I was first approached to write this article, I assumed I would research, interview people, both athletes and tech experts, and then present the idea that technology is either evil or amazing, that we’re all going to hell in a Strava-lined handbasket, or that we’re all going to become the next Sir Bradley Wiggins and win gold thanks to our computers. Instead, I found myself fascinated by everyone else’s perspectives. Technology, it turns out, is a highly personal subject.

So instead of telling you what I think of technology and the outdoors, let’s just listen to a few differing voices from all over Virginia speak out. Some are highly competitive racers, others just folks who want to get outside whenever their schedules allow and enjoy the best of mountain life. Whatever their backgrounds, everyone’s story is a little bit different, just like the mountains and valleys and rivers that we spend our days enjoying.

1. Brandon Montgomery

Based out of: Roanoke

Day Job: Shipping & Receiving

Sport of choice & for how long: Road cycling, 3 years

Favorite part: Waking up at 6 a.m. to go climb mountains.

Least favorite part: “The amount I’ve invested along the way is pretty substantial.”

Technology, yes or no? Yes. “On my race bike I have a pioneer power meter/head unit. I use that for any rides longer than 20 miles. My data is then uploaded to CycloSphere, and Strava. For commuting or just taking an easy spin around town, I run Strava on my cell phone.”

On the role of social media and cycling: “I don’t post a lot of specific numbers on Facebook, because a lot of my friends aren’t cyclists and wouldn’t understand. But I do post about races and share photos of long rides with friends. My Instagram account is solely for cycling photos, so I’m a bit more likely to post about training on there.”

Has social media contributed to community building? “Absolutely. While I love riding my bike, there are a lot of days when I wouldn’t ride if I wasn’t motivated by friends tagging along. Once I started using Strava, that also became very motivating. I have an addictive personality, so I’m always trying to beat one of my times, ride longer, faster, etc.”

Best tip for a new cyclist: “Don’t ride without a chamois. Ever.”

Final thoughts on tech and cycling: “Download Instagram. Instagram is a sensory overload of kits, gear, style, etc. If you’re part of a smaller community like Roanoke, you don’t necessarily see what’s ‘cool.’ Social media solves that and you can find out about that sweet new jersey that just dropped, or learn that your sock game is super weak.”

2. Luke Johnson

Based out of: In transit

Day Job: English teacher and cross country coach

Sport of choice & for how long: Fly fishing since spring, 2016

Favorite part: “I like to think the small difficulties and joys and patience cultivated by fly-fishing prepares one for the difficulty and joy and patience of being a sentient human.” But also: “catching fish. My favorite part is catching fish.”