Run with Terror

Runners at Downtown Wytheville’s Zombie Run may have an extra hit of adrenaline October 22 as they race along the town’s Main Street. Brain-eating zombies will be waiting to grab them.

Participants in this annual 5k put fear to work dodging nearly 100 zombies—many of them pros from haunted houses. Flags are attached to each runner at the start line. Prizes go to the top runner, the best costume, and to the runner who loses the fewest flags to zombies. Although the course measures only 3.1 miles, participants emerge exhausted after evading the ghoulish predators.

Pre-race activities include trick-or-treating and a costume contest for children as well as a zombie parade. An adult costume party for runners and zombies alike will be held in neutral territory after the race. Spectators are welcomed.

Registration is $20, or $25 the day of the run at downtownwytheville.org.