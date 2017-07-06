Main Street, Salem

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The city’s primary street has undergone many changes, with more on the horizon.

Location: Downtown Salem

Features

Salem’s Main Street in downtown is a diverse, dense mix of retail, office and public buildings that features a farmers market, Roanoke College’s West Hall, a public library, county courthouse, city hall, restaurants, antique shops, banks and a pharmacy. Though Main Street extends from Salem’s border with Roanoke County to the south at Fort Lewis and to Salem’s north border with Roanoke City at Main’s intersection with Bartlett Road, the downtown section of Main Street encompasses the section between E. Burwell Street and Lake Spring Park at Green Street. U.S. routes 460 and 11 follow Main Street, making the street Salem’s signature thoroughfare.

History

Salem’s central corridor was part of the original design when the town was platted in 1802. While much of Main Street’s 19th-century history is no longer visible, there are some vestiges. The Salem Presbyterian Church, built in 1851, at Market and Main is one. So concerned were Salem residents about the loss of the city’s historic structures over prior decades that an effort was launched in the early 1970s called Save Old Salem. The effort helped to rescue the historic Williams-Brown house at East Main Street and Craig Avenue from demolition (later re-located and now home to the Salem Museum) and garnered successful nominations for other structures to the National Register of Historic Places.

In its earliest decades, Main Street’s most prominent visitor was President Andrew Jackson, who stayed at hotels and boarding houses in Salem when he rode horseback between the nation’s capital and his native Kentucky.

During the Civil War, Main Street, like the town itself, was looted by Federal troops under Union General William P. Averell in December 1863. “Two of the advance guard came charging up the main street…four abreast and pistols in hand, cocked ready to fire. Everyone in the street took to their heels, and wagons, horses, and every living thing joined in the stampede,” reported a correspondent for the Virginian newspaper.

In more recent times, Main Street was the scene of a gun battle between police and a man-and-wife team of bank robbers that held up the Farmers National Bank on May 19, 1970. The 58-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were both wounded and the $1,600 in stolen bills quickly recovered.

Significance

Main Street plays a prominent role in the civic life of Salem. Olde Salem Days attracts thousands of visitors and vendors on the second Saturday of September. Artists, crafters, musicians, an antique car show, food court and children’s activities in Library Square mix with the existing offerings along Main Street to provide one of the Roanoke Valley’s premier family events. Co-sponsored by the City of Salem, Olde Salem Days is a fund-raising event for the Salem Rotary Club. In 2016, the club was able to return $50,000 to the community in grants to local charitable organizations from the monies raised that year.

Beyond street festivals, Main Street downtown communicates the character of Salem. This critical element has made Main Street and the broader area considered by Salem as downtown to become the focus of intense interest and future planning. In the fall of 2014, city leaders, both elected and appointed, launched a formal design process to renew Main Street downtown. In January 2015, city officials hosted a public open house to present preliminary concepts and receive feedback. Over 100 citizens attended. Simultaneous to the open house, Salem launched a website dedicated to the redesign initiative, mailed out a downtown retail survey (1,152 responded), and released a schedule of follow-up meetings to engage stakeholders.

