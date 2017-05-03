Never Far from a Ball Game

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

These four men helped the Roanoke Valley briefly become “Sportstown, Virginia” in 1995 (and one with a puck instead of a ball).

It’s been 22 years now, and the boys of summer (winter, spring and fall) are still playing at sports. There they were on the cover of the July, 1995, issue of The Roanoker, owning and managing professional sports teams in the valley and begging the Roanoker’s question, “Sportstown, Va.?”

Their professional sports team affiliations are a distant memory. Their involvement in sports, however, is not. Consider:

Sam Lazzaro, 63, who was general manager of the then-Salem Avalanche baseball team, is a sports lawyer.

Pierre Paiement, 66, who co-owned the Roanoke Express pro hockey team, is a personal trainer.

Doug Fonder, 69, who co-owned the pro soccer Riverdawgs, is head coach/CEO of the Gators swim club.

Nick Rush, 49, who owned the Roanoke Rush (get it?) minor league football team, is a player in the toughest contact sport of all: politics. He is a member of the General Assembly of Virginia.

More details on where they are these days:

Lazzaro was with the Redbirds, Buccaneers and Avalanche for 11 years in Salem. He earned his attorney spurs “reading law” (as opposed to going to law school) at the office of Richard Padgett in three years. Passing the bar, he says, is like “getting a driver’s license. You get the license, then you learn to drive.”

He’s “learned to drive” by litigating 2,000 cases in his 11 years and finally focusing his practice on sports. Reading law was a secret until he had passed the bar because “I didn’t want to fall on my face.”

Lazzaro worked in ad sales for the Blue Ridge Business Journal, as well as the Sports Journal and Play By Play magazines. He wrote the book “More Than a Ball Game: An Inside Look at Minor League Baseball” shortly after he reluctantly left the Avalanche.

He still lives in the western end of Roanoke County and remains married to Sue. His son Sammy is food supervisor at Carilion and Justin owns an internet startup.

Nick Rush represents Montgomery County and environs in the Virginia House of Representatives. He is a former Montgomery County Board of Supervisors member and has worked as a FedEx driver, Farm Bureau agent and financial services professional.

