The story below is a preview from our March/April 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Bringing the world’s fashion to Roanoke.

× Expand She's International Boutique

You may have already spotted one of downtown’s newest additions, She’s International Boutique. Now located at 108 Market Street, this boutique carries a multitude of items including clothing, jewelry, designer bags and more, many handcrafted and imported from many countries.

Diane Speaks, a former flight attendant who found herself needing a Plan B, loves to shop and felt it was the perfect fit. She originally opened her store in Salem, where she’s lived for over a decade. As she brought items in from all over the world, her boutique grew so large that she needed to change the location.

She now finds herself in a “dream spot” downtown, right across from Billy’s and the Taubman Museum of Art. She’s thrilled with the location, and says the city works well with her to make sure parking, which is her biggest battle, isn’t a dealbreaker for shoppers.

Speaks, a military brat raised in London, Japan and New Jersey, married her Baltimore-bred husband 45 years ago in Japan. They have four children, each hard at work on their own successes, and Speaks is proud of her previous career in airline travel.

While Speaks also buys US products, most of her items are ones you can’t find in America. Shoppers will find jewelry from Turkey, jeans from Brazil, purses from Amsterdam and London, pashminas from India and so much more. It’s the perfect way to bring parts of the world right into your own closet!

While many visitors are tourists, Speaks wants Roanokers to know about the great items in her store. She’s International Boutique has items of all price ranges, whether it’s luxury jeans that make you look like a celebrity, or jewelry for under $20. They also do personal shopping for clients.

“We know a lot about our clients and their style, how they love to dress,” Speaks says. “Shopping for them, I can find things that fit her, and if not, there’s no obligation to purchase. Women love that special touch.”

Some items, such as the pashminas, can be ordered in advance and with the color of your choice, which is convenient for weddings or bridal parties. Many have Virginia Tech or other school colors that work as great gifts, or you can have them custom-made.

In addition, She’s International Boutique is doing a program through the United Way for support and education. For every piece of star jewelry sold, or scarves and jewelry with a star on it, 30 percent goes to RYSE for United Way to help families and children get off the streets.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!