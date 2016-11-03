The Taubman Museum of Art recently announced Tink’s at the Taubman, a new gift shop opening within their walls on the ground floor. Ninette White, owner of Tink’s Place, will open the second shop conveniently across the street from her first and current downtown location at 115 Salem Avenue.

“As a contemporary American art museum with a strong focus on regional and national artists, we wanted a retail partner with a similar ethos,” says Della Watkins, executive director for the Taubman Museum of Art. “Ninette offers that by thoughtfully curating which works she sells. And as guests visit the new Tink’s at the Taubman, they’ll notice the museum’s exhibition themes reflected in many of the shop’s offerings. We think this new retail venture will enhance every visit.”

The ribbon-cutting took place on September 30, with the shop’s soft opening on October 1. Tink’s at the Taubman is a distinct yet complementary boutique offering unique artists and artworks. As a lover of home décor and gifts, White is a dedicated artist and “pro antiquer” who believes in special and one-of-a-kind pieces that speak to people.

“Both locations will offer unique works by American artists, but each will carry different artists and artworks,” says White. “Guests at Tink’s at the Taubman also will notice the Museum’s exhibition themes reflected in many of the boutique’s offerings. And they’ll recognize many of the region’s artists they’ve come to know and love, including jewelry designer Christi Kang, painter Nancy Stark, and photographer Ed Galluci, to name just a few.”

Taubman Museum of Art members will receive a little sparkle on their purchases, with a 10 percent discount at the boutique (discounts do not apply to commissioned artist pieces).

The shop’s hours initially will mirror those of the Museum: Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on the first Friday and third Thursday of each month.

Visit TinksPlace.com or call 540-344-2324 for more information. –LL

