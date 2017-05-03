Best of Two Worlds

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

When you don’t want to be “just a taco joint,” and you don’t want to be “just a bar,” you could come up with something as inviting as Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje.

John Park

I have read before that all great stories contain within them an element of irony or paradox: Boo Radley in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the hero hobbits in “Lord of the Rings” (especially Samwise Gamgee), David and Goliath, Tom and Jerry. But it isn’t just great stories where we see irony bring out the best in things. Head over to Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje where you can hang out in an old garage warehouse decorated inside with fantastical Aztec mural art, sipping high-end tequila cocktails and eating three dollar tacos that taste like they should cost a whole lot more. It’s a myriad of little paradoxes married together, creating one smashing fun dining destination in Roanoke.

Danielle Gonzalez, Tuco’s general manager, describes Tuco’s as a “meeting of the minds;” a harmony of passions, so to speak. Bill Chapman, real estate developer out of Richmond, has a passion for reviving urban spaces using locally sourced materials and making them sustainable. He had just this idea for an old garage on Salem Ave. In turn, he teamed up with the Parry Restaurant Group, a Virginia-based restaurant consulting, concept development and operations company. Together they found Gonzalez, a hip, creative Roanoke bartender with Mexican-Italian roots and a passion for cooking, gardening, making shrub cocktails and all things downtown Roanoke.

Gonzalez, a San Antonio native, says her introduction to Mr. Chapman was random…and perfect. The tequila-taco concept was an easy fit for her, as it is the world from where she comes. But it’s not just tequila and tacos that drew Gonzalez to Tuco’s. It was Chapman’s entire 416 MicroFarms project—Roanoke’s first sustainable living spaces—that had her excited. Chapman took a 100-year-old garage warehouse and repurposed it into a small restaurant space with seven studio apartments attached off the back end. Each unit (including Tuco’s) has its own garden plot, rain barrel and a horticultural specialist who comes once a month to educate tenants on growing their garden.

For Gonzalez, the garden offers her the opportunity to dive even deeper into the world of shrubs: cocktails created from syrups made the old fashioned way—with a sugar source, a fruit or vegetable source and a vinegar source. Gonzalez calls it “farm to bar,” and sees her Tuco’s garden as an endless source of inspiration.

It was important to Gonzalez that Tuco’s be unique among Roanoke restaurants; not just a taco joint, and not just a bar, but rather an authentic southwest experience. As such, choosing a staff for Tuco’s became incredibly important. She needed people knowledgeable of the food and drink options, who could attend to customers well, and still maintain the kind of fun, high-energy, low-stress feel to the place.

