Fork in the Alley: ‘Knowing Enough about Restaurants to be Dangerous’

That was the general perspective of Dave and Ann Trinkle 13 years ago when they bought a South Roanoke property and its adjoining carriage house.

× Expand John Park

Most people, when they purchase a restaurant property, have plans of opening a restaurant. They are either chefs, or business folks with a food background, or food lovers longing to gift the masses with their foodie affections. Bottom line: They are restaurateurs and restaurants are their thing.

Not so with native Roanokers Dave and Ann Trinkle. Dave is a medical doctor specializing in geriatric psychiatry. Ann is an artist with a master’s degree in sculpture. They dated in college, married after medical school and moved away from Roanoke. When, in 1993, they moved back home, Dave became the director for Carilion’s Center for Healthy Aging. Ann was busy being a new mom. At no time did restaurant ownership occupy their minds.

Then Dave started admiring a run-down carriage house in the alley outside his office window that was part of a larger property including a stately white home being rented as a restaurant. Every day the property’s owner, an older, well-to-do gentleman, would be outside tending to the white house and its surrounding grounds, leaving the old carriage house—a tree growing through its roof—to its demise. But it was the carriage house Dave liked most. He imagined it as a community gathering place, much like the English pubs he and Ann frequented while living in England during part of Dave’s residency.

“It’s the bar masters who can tell when their seniors are in trouble, because they stop coming to the pub,” explains Dave of his attraction to the pub concept. For months, Dave would go and pester the owner about the carriage house, trying to convince him to do something with the place rather than focus only on the white house that struggled to keep a long-term restaurant in it. Finally, one day, the man looked at Dave and said, “If you have all the right ideas, you should just buy the property.” So, they did.

But it wasn’t that easy. To begin with, Ann was unaware her husband was having these alleyway conversations, and Dave was unaware of his own serious interest in purchasing the property until he started explaining his idea to Ann. Dave approached the purchase as an investment property. Ann, who’d worked for years as a waitress, was skeptical.

“I thought he was crazy,” she says laughing at a conversation that—13 years ago—was anything but funny.

It took a year to renovate the carriage house. When it was ready, no one rented it. People couldn’t envision the place the way Dave could. After months of sitting vacant, it became clear to the Trinkles they would become more than landlords. They would become restaurant owners.

