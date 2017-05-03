Roanoke through the Eyes of its Architects

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The design of area buildings gives a solid indication of the Roanoke area’s often-rich history.

Roanoke has never been known as The City of Great Architecture, but it has had its moments. Sprinkled among the mundane and the grotesque are a few gems here and there, at least one of which is strongly argued in both camps.

The Taubman Museum of Art has won international awards for its design by Frank Gehry acolyte Randall Stout, even as one critic laughed that it “looks like the Flying Nun crashed.” The small, unassuming Jefferson Electric building downtown gets high praise, while the huge old FNEB building is roundly despised—at least partly for what it replaced (the glamorous old American Theater).

Architect Martha Chester: “The architecture of buildings in Roanoke has benefited from the fact that the city did not grow too quickly and therefore have a monotony of architectural influence. Growth over many years has afforded us a delightful mix, which pays tribute to several architectural styles. Larger cities that experienced a sudden growth boom often suffer from far too many glass-box skyscrapers.”

To get a handle on all this, we asked more than a dozen prominent Roanoke architects to tell us what they think best represents the city’s architecture, past, present and future. We also asked for their thoughts on designs people “love to hate.” These architects (and one engineer) mostly design buildings. Two specialize in interiors and landscaping.

Here’s what they had to say:

Steve Sunderman, President, Terrazia

Past: Hotel Roanoke because it provides an elegant link to our sturdy railroad heritage and continues to serve as the best place to stay in Roanoke. My wife and I spent a weekend there to celebrate our 24th wedding anniversary recently.

Present: The Taubman Museum because it shook up our traditional approach to conservative architecture and makes a statement about what the future could have in store. It also makes a statement to visitors that Roanoke can be recognized on the national stage, and is not entirely conservative nor restricted to traditional architecture.

Future: Valley Family Dentistry on Franklin Road is the first certified Passivhaus (Passive House U.S.) building in Roanoke and the first Passivhaus dental clinic in the country. It represents a future in which high performance buildings can provide healthy and comfortable environments for its occupants while also minimizing energy consumption (70 percent less than code standard) and maintenance of its simple mechanical systems. It is a traditional looking building with hidden high performance features.

Lora Katz, Architecture/Interior Design

Past: At the Hotel Roanoke, you can feel the travelers getting off the train and making their way from the station to the hotel that overlooks a growing downtown. It still feels much the same as it always has and is a reminder of our roots.

Present: The Heironimus building downtown exemplifies the obstacles to our city’s success. It is just one of many properties that impede the development of Roanoke, but is by far the most visible and significant.

Future: This is exemplified by the obvious choice and a building that also makes my list for one that the public loves to hate: The Taubman Museum. I believe that the public arts program, with the Taubman being a visual mainstay, adds to our quality of life much in the same way that the greenway system and our outdoor activities contribute.

John Garland, President, John Aubrey Garland, Consulting Engineer. Former President of Spectrum Design.

Past: The Hotel Roanoke and General Office Buildings north and south harken us back to our railroad roots.

Present: The Grammercy Building on Williamson Road is ugly, but I’m thinking more about use. It represents the first new build for downtown residential and associated commercial space in many years, as an exclamation point to the success of historic preservation projects that have brought 2,000 residential patrons to downtown.

Future: Virginia Tech/Carilion Medical School building on South Jefferson Street and associated biomedical research buildings shoot us forward from trains to brains. It is not in a high category of architecture, but it is about the future.

