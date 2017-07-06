The Changing Face of Dentistry

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A long-time dentist—the first woman to own a solo practice in the Roanoke Valley—looks back on the significant and ongoing changes to every facet of the profession, reaching back to the days when dentists didn’t wear gloves. And didn’t use computers. And were all male.

I did not wear gloves.

But then when I started my dental career in 1983, nobody did.

When I recently told that to a group of young dentists, they looked at me with absolute horror. I understood completely, and it made me feel ancient.

I graduated from Medical College of Virginia Dental School in 1981 and at that time we wore gloves only in the surgery clinic when performing extractions.

But then it’s all sort of relative: When I was a young dentist, the old guys (and they were all guys) talked about having mixed silver filling by hand. That meant handling the mercury and alloy in their bare hands.

And they treated patients while standing up and with no assistants. Xrays were developed by dipping them into a tank of chemicals and hanging them up to dry.

As part of my talk to the young group I asked them to imagine themselves at the end of their careers and what they might be telling a young group. What they think is modern now could seem so quaint in 30 years.

As with so many fields, technology has changed the way dentistry is performed every day. Computers came in to my practice in the early ‘90s. At first we used them for the business side. Appointment scheduling programs were soon added. Now all patient records can be digital.

Today’s offices have digital X-rays which are immediately available to read on the computer. Impressions of the teeth to make models are done digitally. You scan the teeth and then can order a model of the arch of teeth. You can even bypass the models and directly make the crown for a tooth from the scanned digital file with a milling machine. 3D printers are being developed to make dentures.

Mini CAT scans are available in the office to see the whole oral system for diagnosis. Implants are used to replace teeth or provide support for dentures. Dental materials have improved especially for bonding restorations directly to teeth. Teeth can be fixed with resins that mimic tooth color and provide strength for long-lasting results. Porcelain-like materials give crowns a natural appearance. Less metal is being used in the mouth due to these advances.

We now look at the total health of our patients. We now know periodontal disease affects diabetes and heart disease. In all, amazing changes and progress over the past 35 years.

i bought the practice of Dr. John Mingledorff when I returned to Roanoke in 1983. He had been in practice for 42 years. His office space was 200 square feet, located on Crystal Spring Avenue. There were two treatment rooms and a tiny waiting room. Patients sat with their knees practically touching each other. There was no private office or lunch room.

The equipment was from the 1950s but it worked and I used it. He was very kind and generous during our discussions about taking over the practice. I had completed a hospital-based General Dentistry Residency program in Baltimore.

We wondered if being a woman would be a problem for his patients. Dr. Lynn Robinson was a classmate in dental school and came back to Roanoke to join her father’s practice. She was the first woman to practice in Roanoke. I would be the first woman to be in practice by herself.

As I found out, being a woman was not a big issue. Being young was the problem. I didn’t just look like their daughter; I looked like their grand-daughter. Many of Dr. Mingledorff’s patients were of his generation. The bank wanted my father to co-sign the business loan. I left the banker’s office absolutely sure I was not going to do that. How dare he think I wasn’t going to be successful! I was naïve in the ways of business.

I ended up working with an accountant who developed a business plan that was acceptable and I got the loan on my own. Prime interest rate was a little over 20 percent at the time. I could only afford to pay back interest for the first 12 months.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!