Top Docs 25th Anniversary

We contacted more than 6,000 nurses and other health professionals in the Roanoke Valley to select the best doctors in 45 medical specialties. Thank you to all who voted and congratulations to the Top Docs of 2017.
For our biennial polling to determine the best doctors of the Roanoke Valley, nurses in Roanoke-area zip codes shared their views on physicians in 45 specialties. Those nurses and health professionals, whose names and addresses were provided by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals, anonymously filled out a ballot (listing one doctor per category) during March.
These results are meant as a guideline and as one part of a search for a physician; there are many reasons that many excellent doctors do not appear here, including lack of affiliation to a hospital, recent arrival to the area, the tendency to recommend those who are known, and practice in sub-specialties not on the ballot. These results do not suggest that you should change from a doctor with whom you have a positive relationship. When choosing your physician, use all resources available, including recommendations of family and friends.
Allergies/Immunology
Dr. Thomas Fame, 404-9598
Dr. Gates Hoover, 387-0441
Dr. Laura Dziadzio, 985-9835
Anesthesiology
Dr. David Thompson, 345-0289
Dr. Maxine Lee, 345-0289 (tie)
Dr. Robert Dallas, 345-0289 (tie)
Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Tananchai Lucktong, 224-5170
Dr. Bruce Long, 224-5170
Dr. Arnold Salzberg, 224-5170
Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Joseph Baker, 853-0100
Dr. W. Scott Arnold, 853-0100
Dr. Mark Joseph, 853-0100
Cardiology
Dr. Terrence May, 283-2716
Dr. Richard Prokopchak, 375-9375
Dr. Molly Rutherford, 283-6000
Chiropractic
Dr. Dan Davidson, 389-2225
Dr. Philip Mollica, 344-2000 (tie)
Dr. Jennifer Walker, 343-0055 (tie)
Colon/Rectal Surgery
Dr. Keith Munson, 283-6000
Dr. Ferrell Adkins, 224-5170
Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008
Dermatology/Mohs Surgery
Dr. Mariana Phillips, 581-0170
Dr. Allison Divers, 725-7546
Dr. Melanie Walter, 562-8873
Endocrinology
Dr. D. James Bailey III, 344-3276
Dr. Carl Bivens, 344-3276
Dr. James Mulinda, 344-3276
ENT/Otolaryngology
Dr. Kurt Y. Chen, 224-5170
Dr. Paul Lenkowski, 444-8100
Dr. Brian Gross, 444-8100
Family Medicine
Dr. Clifford A. Nottingham III, 265-5500
Dr. Nina K. Sweeney, 904-7912
Dr. Mark Taylor, 375-2686
Gastroenterology
Dr. Brian van der Linden, 772-5970
Dr. Vikas Chitnavis, 224-5170
Dr. Joseph L. Nelson III, 772-5970 (tie)
Dr. Dennis B. Weiserbs, 345-4900 (tie)
General Surgery
Dr. J. Albert Hagy Jr., 224-5170
Dr. Madge Ellis, 772-3008
Dr. Nadeem Khuri, 772-3008
Geriatrics
Dr. Aubrey Knight, 981-7653
Dr. Clifford Nottingham III, 265-5500 (tie)
Dr. Christopher D. Wood, 981-7653 (tie)
Gynecology
Dr. Dianna L. Curtis, 982-8881 (tie)
Dr. George W. Maxymiv, 772-3520 (tie)
Dr. Debra H. Clapp, 774-6000
Hematology/Oncology
Dr. William A. Fintel, 774-8660
Dr. Mark S. Currie, 772-3411
Dr. Suzan R. Merten, 982-0237 (tie)
Dr. Matthew Skelton, 982-0237 (tie)
