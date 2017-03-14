Women Making Waves

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2017 issue. For the full story, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app! These seven women, all under 40, are making an impact across the region with their hard work and dedication. It’s hard not to be inspired by their passion and enthusiasm! × Expand Julianne Rainone Michelle Dykstra Roanoke City Council Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters 34 years old Michelle Dykstra ran for Roanoke City Council in spring 2016, taking office in July. Though her prior government experience was limited, her background of business, community and nonprofit development allowed for new representation on the council. “What I hope people look for and why they elected me is that they’re looking for someone who had a variety of backgrounds from which I hopefully presented with a well-rounded decision-making capability,” she says. Dykstra is only the seventh woman to serve on city council, and is glad to have more female representation. She and Vice Mayor Anita Price are serving concurrent four-year terms, the first time two women have served all four years together. So far, she describes her experience as “amazing,” and that her variety of skill sets developed from random parts of her life are finally coming together in one place, whether it’s volunteerism or business development. As she continues to build upon them, she’s glad to feel like she’s contributing to the city in a meaningful way. “I was not one of those people who graduated from college knowing exactly what I was going to do,” she says. “But I have always been the type of person who fills every minute of my day. What I do on a daily basis is complementary to what I do on city council...I get to talk about things I’m passionate about, whether it’s kids or community development or neighborhood revitalization. All of those things are not only city council-related, they relate to my job and they’re also my own personal passions.” The uphill battle began in January 2016 when she announced her decision to run. Her first three phone calls after that were to current council members. “I didn’t want them to tell me I’d win, but I wanted to know if it was even possible for a 33-year-old woman to get elected,” she says. “Because if you tell me it’s possible, I’ll tell you I can do it. But I didn’t know the lay of the land, and wanted to know if it was an all-boys club, that type of thing. They were honest, telling me the ups and downs of campaigning and being in politics.” She’s also recently added the title of executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwestern Virginia. It’s a full-time job on top of her council duties, and Dykstra does it all with style and poise, calling it a tremendous opportunity. When she’s not in council chambers or at her job, she’s staying strong with CrossFit and running. She values good relationships with friends, as well as spending time with family. Her main focus is her three-year-old daughter Elsa, and they stay busy with swim lessons, children’s theater classes and spending time with her friends. Being a role model is one of the most important things for Dykstra. “It was a huge part of my decision to run,” she says. “Being able to model that for Elsa and saying I’m interested without knowing how it’d turn out, but I was willing to dive in and see what happened. Even if I hadn’t won city council, I would’ve found something else to focus on and do.” Elsa isn’t the only one who sees her as a role model. When speaking to younger people, Dykstra stresses the importance of putting yourself out there, as well as surrounding yourself with supportive people. “I wasn’t asked to run, but when I raised my hand and expressed interest, people were supportive and helped me explore the opportunity. As women and younger people, we should take advantage of that and speak up to get involved and serve. It’s easy to get a seat at the table here.” Brie Jackson WSLS Anchor/Reporter 35 years old Brie Jackson is the WSLS weekend evening anchor (6 and 11 p.m.) as well as a weekday reporter Mondays-Wednesdays. For her, it’s the best of both worlds. She loves reporting and being out in the field, but admits it’s a tough job, so being on the anchor desk for the other half of her week is ideal. Jackson has a lengthy resume, including working in Maryland, South Carolina and D.C. She worked behind the scenes in D.C., sharing that’s where she felt she got her true introduction to journalism, particularly for television. Seeing all the fun reporters had going out and telling stories made her want to try to get on the other side of the camera. For Jackson, who loves meeting people, it’s an honor for people to open up their lives and talk with her. “Sometimes you’re talking to people on the best days of their lives and sometimes it’s the worst day,” she says. “Being able to tell that person’s story and share their words is an honor. Sometimes being a voice for people that feel as though they aren’t being heard, like an underserved community or they don’t know how to spread their message, I love helping with that.” Jackson attended the University of Maryland (thanks in part to a basketball scholarship), earning her bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in journalism. Jackson also has a truly incredible story about becoming a journalist. Her mother, who passed away when Jackson was only four years old, was also a journalist. Jackson came to know her mother through her work. “There was a piece of her that I didn’t realize was behind my passion for journalism. I think I was always a good writer, so it was a way to connect,” she says. “I didn’t go in thinking I’d be a journalist, but the field and I sort of found each other, letting me use my skills and my passion.”

While Jackson worked down in South Carolina, she began working on a story that her mother once worked on. Her mom’s research study on the Gullah culture became a book. While Jackson worked there, she did a few stories on the same subject, and won an award for her research, bringing it all full circle. “When things fall into your path, I never expected to be there for work...but when I went there and met people that knew my mom and did research with her, I wanted to learn more about the culture and what her research was on,” she explains. “I did some stories to help update her research 30 years later. I never would’ve imagined that to happen. The award was really special to me and something that made me connect to my mom and the field and raised awareness about this culture’s efforts to preserve itself.” In addition to her full-time job, Jackson is a member of Junior League, which has been a great experience and provided opportunities to meet other women in different professions. She’s also participated in Leadership Roanoke Valley, allowing her to meet even more people outside of work. She wanted to meet young professionals outside of the station, as well as work with people who are committed to improving our community. She’s also thrilled with the running groups, who welcome any and everyone who wants to try it. She’s completed the full Blue Ridge Marathon, and when her friends come to visit, they’re taken on a trip to the Mill Mountain Star. Or rather, they’re running to it. “My friends hate me for this when they come visit, but that’s what we do,” she says unapologetically. “We run up the mountain to the star, then take it easy for the rest of the day with pancakes and maybe going out later that night for beers!” For her days off, she’ll take one day to relax and hit the reset button; for the second, she wants to be out and about. Jackson lives downtown and loves the ability to walk out of her building right into the busy downtown. She enjoys the nightlife when she can, but it’s especially fun to be right in the thick of things during events and festivals and still walk back home. Jackson laughs when asked about getting recognized while out and about, sharing that many times people don’t realize she’s on television until long after the fact. To her, it feels good to be known in a community, not because of popularity, but because no one here is a stranger. “It feels like Roanoke’s theme is community. We’re family-based and friendly, and truly live that rather than just say it. It’s such a welcoming community and while it’s not where I’m from, everyone’s made me feel like it’s home.” Candace Blair Treble Makers Music 31 years old To traveling music teacher Candace Blair, music is much more than just music. In a music class, preschoolers can learn about cooperation, how to follow directions and interact with other children, have a social and emotional outlet, and get their energy out. It’s thanks to Blair that there are several opportunities in Roanoke provided to do just that. Blair is the children’s music director at Covenant Presbyterian Church, as well as the preschool music teacher there. She conducts private lessons in the church’s studio for 34 children, is an assisting teacher at North Cross and is also a preschool music teacher at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She teaches piano, clarinet, flute and saxophone, and sees more than 200 kids on a weekly basis. She also occasionally donates music lessons for charity auctions or other good causes. “It takes a lot of organization, but I love it. It takes time learning everyone’s names, but they’re my family,” Blair says with a laugh. “I found music with little children was my calling.” Blair’s been giving private lessons since she was in high school, teaching middle schoolers out of her parents’ basement. Originally from Virginia Beach, Blair has a music education degree from VCU. She began her career in the public school system and moved to Roanoke for a teaching position at the Roanoke Valley Montessori school, gaining her certification as well. She offered music classes for an after-school activity, which steamrolled into something bigger. In 2014, she started her own business, Treble Makers Music. She’s worked with a full range of ages, but finds the younger children to be her favorite because she loves being the first one to introduce them to musical instruments and watch them create their first note. As a kid, she was shy, but when she started playing music at 11 years old, it gave her an outlet to make friends. Her dad asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, and she told him she wanted to be a music teacher. Even now as an adult, she still wants to be one when she grows up! “Music just helped me so much to come out of my shell,” she says. “Many music teachers won’t take a private lesson students until they’re older, but I really enjoy tapping into that young brain. I think a lot of preschoolers play alongside their peers, but might not have figured out how to play with them. To see that child go to an instrument basket and share with another child or sit with us and sing along or laugh is a really important thing.” Blair plays all the instruments she teaches, and is a classically trained musician. She can strum chords on a guitar, but is “definitely a woodwind player” in addition to her love for piano. She calls her career a “dream come true” and will host her first-ever studio recital in March. She’s excited for the experience, and to share her students’ hard work playing an instrument and sharing it with their loved ones. “The parents of my students, I’ve had some for a long time so they know me well,” she says. “They know their kid is my family. I want to be in their lives even after they move on from my classes. They’re my kids!”