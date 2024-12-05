Discover the Story Behind The Roanoker's Legacy

Step back in time with The Roanoker's First 50 Years, a documentary celebrating the rich history of Roanoke and the magazine that has chronicled its stories for half a century. Originally aired on Blue Ridge PBS, this captivating film is now available to watch on YouTube.

Produced by LeisureMedia360 in collaboration with Grandin Theatre Film Lab Director Tyler Lyon and Grammy-winning producer Matthew Blair (known for The Voice), the documentary takes you through the journey of Richard Wells' ambitious dream to create a city magazine—a vision that flourished into an iconic publication. From its 1974 launch to its 50th-anniversary edition, the film captures the essence of a magazine intertwined with Roanoke's growth and culture.

Through engaging interviews, archival downtown footage and fascinating insights from past and present staff, The Roanoker's First 50 Years offers a unique look at the magazine's impact and the evolution of the Star City.

Watch Now: Experience the documentary on YouTube and uncover the stories that have shaped Roanoke’s identity for the past 50 years.

Highlights from the Film:

A behind-the-scenes glimpse at the magazine’s founding and production in 1974.

Insights into Richard Wells' inspiring vision for a community-focused publication.

Rare archival footage showcasing downtown Roanoke's transformation.

Interviews with key figures who contributed to The Roanoker's enduring legacy.

Relive the moments that defined a magazine and a city. Click here to watch the documentary now and join us in celebrating The Roanoker’s incredible journey.