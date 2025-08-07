Beamer Ball: The Business of Tech Football

Editor's Note: Enjoy this look back at Virginia Tech football and Coach Frank Beamer in this feature from our Sept/Oct 2003 issue.

× Expand From pastoral to prominence. Virginia Tech 's rural campus has taken on a new look and feel since the days before, above, the stadium addition and the consistent top-20 national rankings.

Think back a moment to the most prominent moment in Virginia Tech Football history to date: Tuesday, January 4, 2000, playing for the National Championship against Florida State in New Orleans, in front of 79,280 fans, the largest ever to watch a Sugar Bowl in The Superdome.

Yes, the Hokies lost the banle, but they took one more giant step into the heady realm of major college football and the world of gridiron gold it embraces:

The payout per team was a reported $12.1 million, with Tech's profit a tidy $2.2 million, which made the school the biggest financial winner of that year's bowl season, according to USA Today.

Hokie fans' reputation for "traveling well" took on further credence as more than half the record crowd rooted for Tech and as Tech merchandise outsold FSU's by a 10-1 margin at Sports World of the South next to the Superdome.

Season ticket sales in Blacksburg shot up 25 percent for the following season, to a then-record 29,160.

In short, on that day and since, the business of Virginia Tech football has been a new reality for the New River and Roanoke valleys. The evidence is both anecdotal and somewhat quantifiable. For instance, a 1999 Tech survey of football attendees at the Miami and Syra­cuse games concluded that those coming to Montgomery County accounted for $1.7 million in direct spending per game. So for the '99 season, Tech's six home games poured more than $10 million into Mont­gomery County.

And that was before the 12,615-seat addition to the stadium.

"While I do not have the exact figures," says Shane Adams, president of the Mont­gomery County Chamber of Commerce, "the impact of one home game on our local economy is approximately $3 mil­lion. This does not include the multipliers. The obvious benefactors of games are hotels, restaurants and bars, and retailers who specialize in Virginia Tech merchan­dise, but I believe all businesses benefit either directly or indirectly from the games."

The first businesses to benefit from Hokie home games are the hotels. Shera­ton's Four Points Hotel, located within a stone's throw from Tech, is booked for the season by June.

"Within a week of the release of the game schedule, we are sold out," says Melanie Clement, interim general manager at the hotel.

This turns a tidy profit for Four Points, since patrons are paying the special-event rate of $179, and are required to book a minimum of two nights. One weekend brings in $53,000 in room charges alone.

Tech Bookstore, a privately held com­pany on Main Street in Blacksburg, is mobbed with crowds during home game weekends.

"There is standing room only," main­tains manager Jerry Diffell. "You can't even get into the place. I wish the store was five times as big on those days."

Though Diffell declines to give specific earnings during home-game weekends, he acknowledges the sales are "phenomenal."

And football fans do eat. Many head to Bogen's Steakhouse, also located on Main Street. "We get a 75 percent bump in sales during football weekends," says owner Bill Ellenbogen, who played football at Tech in the early '70s. "These games have a huge impact on our surroundings," he continues. "It's not just Blacksburg, either — it's a 50-mile radius."

Indeed, the Hotel Roanoke and Con­ference Center, which is partially owned by Virginia Tech, finds its rooms filling up on Hokie game weekends. Although, says Gary Crizer, director of sales and market­ing, it's a pretty big hotel.

"It's difficult for us to sell out," he states. "It depends on the team playing. We have sold out before big games, like when Tech plays Louisiana State."

Once again, rates rise with the demand. Crizer says the average cost of a room hovers between $104-$124, but that high demand could push it to $169 a night. The hotel also frequently requires two- and three-night minimum stays. Peo­ple have more time — reservations can be made a couple of months ahead, with lit­tle fear of not finding a room.

"The great thing," asserts Crizer, "is those that stay with us keep coming back." It's difficult to determine precisely how much money comes into the Roanoke Val­ley as a direct result of Tech football.

"We're not able to track it," says Dave Kjolhede of the Roanoke Valley Conven­tion and Visitors Bureau. "Because the fall foliage is bringing in a lot of people, too. But Tech football makes a huge impact."

Of course, money isn't just being pumped into the region — a good dol­lop goes directly back to Tech. "With 65,000 people at a game, at an average of $36 a ticket — there's $2,340,000 going into the athletic department per game,'' computes Dave Chambers, senior associate athletic director.

This growth finds its way into the community, and it allows Tech to get bet­ter," Chambers acids. "It's a two-way street.

Chambers notes that Tech's 1998 foot­ball budget was between $13 million and $14 million. This year it's $26 million. Comparatively, 16,675 season tickets were sold during the 1998 season. For 2003, the figure is 36,492 and still climbing.

"This phenomenal growth quantifies the support and interest in Tech football," Chambers concludes.

"With the national attention Tech has received in recent years, our job of pro­moting the area is very easy," concurs Adams. "It would be hard to say what businesses locate here solely because Vir­ginia Tech is here, but I feel all of them are positively affected by Tech's presence."

Robert Parker is the Montgomery County public information director.

"Virginia Tech and Virginia Tech foot­ball are strong selling points for those who are considering relocating their families and/or businesses to Montgomery County," he maintains. "The university's reputation and commitment to research are heralded worldwide, and the enter­tainment value of a perennial post-season bowl team — and a national football title contender — is immeasurable for Hokie alumni and for all fans of collegiate sports."