Coming Home: Back to Tech 20 Years Later

Editor's Note: This story is from our October 1993 issue, written by Steve McCloskey. Enjoy a look back at the 1973 VT basketball team as they looked back on fond memories of their time together.

× Expand Just before the big game.Madison Square Garden marquee tells the story as Tech prepares to take on Notre Dame for the 1973 NIT championship. Back row, left to right: Asst. Coach Sonny Smith, Asst.Coach Jim Hallihan, Student Trainer Blaine Jackson, Asst. Coach Bob Andrews, Tim Harvey, Jimmy Allen, Calvin Wade, Dave Sensibaugh, Student Trainer Danny Roberts, Head Coach Don De Voe, Ed Frazier; Front row, left to right: Team Physician Dr. Irwin, Head Trainer Ed Motley, Equipment Manager Buster Smith, John Payne, Charlie Thomas, Geoff Wiggins, Kyle McKee, Craig Lieder, Alan Bristow, Bobby Stevens.

That magical 1973 Virginia Tech basketball team: Its crowning glory was an overtime win over Digger Phelps and Notre Dame to win the National Invitational Tournament. Back when that tournament meant something. The young men of that team are now men in their primes. They coach NBA and college teams, own companies, are already retired. A red-shirted guard from that team has his own set of memories...

The game itself is the tie that binds. Basketball is the most sublime of sports: bodies blurred in their own fast-forward existence and explosive quickness; sneakers screeching on hardwood; the game is an airborne ballet played out at 10 feet, and choreographed in the Grand Designer’s sweetest dream. It is the majestic arc of the long-range bomb, the graceful power of a runaway-train fast break, and the poetic flow of lean, glistening bodies straining to transcend the forces of the physical world. And all of its drama and beauty derives from being a team competition, a team effort, a team do-or-die...

March, 1973

We were coming home to Blacksburg from New York City. The Cardiac Kids had won the National Invitational Tournament, sweeping four games by a total of five points, and shocking the pundits of the basketball world, some of whom later described the victories as being "lucky." That was long before the NCAA had expanded to its present 64-team post-season format, and the NIT was then a prestigious tourney. Upon return, the team was truly amazed by the fanatics who had braved an end-of-winter rain to jam the Roanoke Airport and hail the conquering heroes.

Each to his own way, I'll go mine Best of luck with what you find But for your own sake, remember times We used to know. "We Used to Know," by Jethro Tull

September, 1993

I am coming home to Blacksburg, a prodigal son, remiss in my alma mater obligations to the school that gave me so much. But now twodecades later, our team is reuniting, not really in celebration of that week in New York, but because we had then, and still have, a genuine love and enjoyment of one another.

My first visit here was on a recruiting trip almost 25 years ago, and I thought Blacksburg and Tech a magical mixture of Mayberry and Oktoberfest. Stir in 8,000 girls and you have the recipe for a four­-year ice cream headache, which I barely survived, graduating by a mere 16/100ths of a grade-point. Fortunately, my brethren had far more maturity and talent, and in 1973, it all flowed together...

How We Got There

Many of theguys on that near-legendary team had been recruited by Howie Shan­non, Alan Bristow foremost among them. Don DeVoe took over in '72, and had recruited some talent of his own, most notably Bobby Stevens and Charlie Thomas from Ferrum Junior College, Calvin Wade, and freshmen Dave Sensibaugh and Kyle McKee (this was the first season frosh were eligible to play at the varsity level).

Don had been Bobby Knight's assistant at Army and emulated Bobby in more than his X's and O's: his, shall we say, intensity, scared the hell out of me. The first month's practices were grueling, three-hour mara­ thons, capped off with dry-heaves in the showers. Hiking back to the dorm, the Blacksburg cold (also legendary) froze solid our still-damp, 1973-vintage coiffures. But a chemistry was percolat­ing, and we came to believe that we had the makings of a pretty fair country ball club. At the closeof the regular season, the Gob blers were 22-5, and had garnered an invi­ tation to the NIT.

In a game of giants, our front line was Liliputian: Center Alan Bristow at 6'7 "; Craig Lieder at 6'6 ", and Ed Frazier all of 6'4"... and two of them couldn't jump (Frazier was an All-State High Jump Champion). But our "big guys" were smart, and anticipated each other, as well as theopposition. They were fearless, they could run, and most importantly, could shoot like the Earps at OK Corral.

Bristow was, and still is, our All­ American. A man-child in the Promised Land of the NBA, he was an underrated draft choice and player, yet survived for 10 years in the biggest of the Big Leagues. Now a head coach, he last year took the Charlotte Hornets-one of the newest expansion teams-to their first postseason playoffs. The hair is still golden, and there is nary a wrinkle; he could still play 40 minutes of full court. He is completely unaffected by all the years in the limelight, and the laugh comes just as easily. It was Alan's competitive intensity that drove the team, and himself, to heights no one could have guessed. It also led him, while "negotiating" a player's contract as general manager of the Hornets, to actu­ ally choke the player's obstinate agent.

Craig Lieder hit a 20-footer at the buzzer to send Game 4 of the NIT into overtime-he was clutch, and another who made the most of his skills. By way of com­mentary on his jumping ability, Coach Sonny Smith had bestowed upon him the nickname of "Lead" (after one of the heav­ier element in the Periodic Table). Yet he had a quick release, and a deadly shot. A man for all seasons, there wasn't a game that he didn't play well: pinball, ping­ pong, golf and cards; as his roommate for 4 years, I often wondered how he had spent his youth. After graduating, Lieder played hoops in France for 10 years, started a business which was later bought out, and true to his prediction in 1974, retired at age 39. He now lives in Asheville... and sometimes Vegas.

Ed Frazier was the personification of this team's desire. He was a fighter and prone to such foul trouble that the NCAA briefly toyed with the idea of bringing hockey's Penalty Box to basketball. He played hard, and over the course of a sea­son he would lose 25 pounds. His room­ mate, Jimmy Allen, mysteriously gained 25 pounds during that same season (Jimmy and I were so far down on the roster that our "bench seats" were actually in the parking lot). To illustrate the march of time: In 1969, in his senior year in high school, Frazier claimed the Virginia high jump championship with a vault of 6'4 "; this year, 7'2"won the title. Ed resides in Altavista where he owns a lumber mill, and is trying to learn the Fosbury Flop.