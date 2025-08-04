Geraldine Barber: Powerhouse Mom

Editor's Note: This feature was our cover story of our Sept/Oct 2002 issue. We hope you enjoy looking back at this excellent piece by Norma Lugar! × Expand Sept/Oct 2002 At 27, she was a divorced single mom with four-year-old twin boys to raise. Alone. Pinching pennies. Working multiple jobs. A tough life? Not if you ask Geraldine Barber, a former Army brat who learned early how strong women cope with tragedy. Today, with hard times behind her, she's got plenty to celebrate: two NFL superstar sons, beautiful new grandbabies, an impressive job, and a three-word success formula that worked like magic. If you didn’t know any better, it would be easy to dismiss Geraldine Barber as simply the mother behind two amazing athletes. After all, how many women have sons like Tiki and Ronde Barber, the 27-year-old twins who star for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Bright, attractive men who have done such spectacular things as break Frank Gifford’s single-season total yardage record from 1956 (Tiki), earn a spot in the Pro Bowl (Ronde) and, as the icing on the cake, get chosen by People magazine as the sexiest male athletes in all of sports. Granted, Barber is the driving force who stoked the fires of her sons’ potential. But she is much more. A survivor. An achiever. A parent extraordinaire who could teach plenty of traditional families how to stop standing helpful while their kids run wild and throw away their talents and future. The Dark Days She is the daughter of a career Army major who was shot down in Vietnam and found dead on her 15th birthday. The oldest of four daughters, she adopted her father’s standards and her mother’s courage as the models for her adult life, examples that have served her well through personal challenges. “I was always a daddy’s girl,” she says, recalling an incident when the family was living in third-floor military housing in Germany. “One of my father’s house rules was that we had to keep up our grades. I told him I was going to get all A’s, but when I got my report card, I had a B in geometry. I can remember standing outside our door, being afraid to go in and tell my father. It was pressure I’d put on myself, probably because I was the oldest. “I believe in the circle of life. My mother was a young widow in her 30s when my father died in Vietnam. I was 15; the youngest child was two. I found out after his death how strong my mother was. When I divorced, I used the strengths I learned from my mother. Now I see some of the same traits in my guys. They make the same decisions through the same thought processes and that has to have come through me.” As an undergraduate at Virginia Tech, she met and married football star J.B. Barber. Promising her mother she would finish college, she was 22 in April 1974 when she gave birth a month prematurely to Ronde and Tiki, who weighed in at four and a half and five and a half pounds, respectively. That December, she graduated, finishing her bachelor’s degree in just three years. Soon, the family moved to Roanoke. But when the twins were four, the Barbers divorced. On Her Own A diminutive 5'1" and now just 49, Barber never doubted her path, noting “You play the hand that’s dealt you.” That same year, 1978, she went to work as director of finance and business services for the Girl Scout Council, a job she held for nearly 20 years. To make ends meet, she took on other jobs... nights transcribing at Executive Suites in Tanglewood West while a friend stayed with the boys and, for a while, Saturdays at Gill Memorial Hospital where she answered the phone. Expand “My life was my kids,” she says."When you do what needs to be done, then everything else falls into place." But it wasn't easy. After work, she'd go home and do household chores like cleaning, stirring up big pots of chili or spaghetti and making easy things like baloney or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. "You just do it," she says of her life then. In those days, Barber dated casually, including one man who was in her life about a year and a half. "He got close to the kids, then he was transferred," she recalls. "That hurt my guys. My sole objective was to give them a good foundation. I thought, 'These are my kids.' I wanted to get married again but other things were more important, like being able to look at myself in the mirror. Now, I see my sons' marriages and I'm jealous. They have the kind of marriages I would have liked to have." Though money was tight, Barber still made sure her sons had special treats. “After church on Sundays, we’d go to the Ground Round. At the time, they charged a penny a pound for youngsters 12 and under,” she recalls. “I’d pay six dollars for my dinner and a dollar apiece for theirs. They thought we were rich.” Training the Troops Barber is quick to verbalize the three-word success formula she believes spells the difference between children who fail and children who make successful lives. "Hold them accountable. I started when my guys were young," she says. "I told them they were to get up and make their beds. They also had to put their dirty clothes in the hamper. I told them, 'I'll wash your clothes, but I won't go in and get them. You can choose whether you want to wear dirty clothes or not, whether you leave your favorite shirt on the back of a chair of not.'" Household chores, however, were not the main priority. "We had house rules," Barber says. "I let them know which ones were negotiable and which ones weren't. Respect, honest and grades weren't negotiable. I didn't budge on the value of respect for themselves, their peers, their elders or life in general. But the house rules were negotiable. The boys had to be home by a certain time and I was a stickler about homework, but on the other hand, sometimes curfews were negotiable, and I wasn't strict about bedtimes."

Taking the Hard Lines Admittedly tough on her sons, Barber demanded good behavior and good character. She also believed in the power of punishment. “We got spankings until the belt broke when we were about 12,” Ronde notes. Barber also learned early that athletics were a big incentive for her sons. “When they were six-year-olds, the twins wanted to play T-ball with their friend Arthur,” she says. “Then, academics and homework became house rules, with athletics as the carrot. They only had to be late for practice once for them to understand I meant it when I said schoolwork came first.” She also refused to back off from the touchiest subjects, like sex and money. “Tiki and Ronde had allowances, and they had to learn to budget. They couldn’t come back and ask for more. There wasn’t any,” she says flatly. “Once, I decided it was time to talk about sex. I told them that, and Ronde said, ‘Why, Mom? Do you need some advice?’ We had that kind of openness. We weren’t prudes, but we had a very defined line. Modesty was something my father had always stressed. He said, ‘My daughters will be young ladies.’” Sometimes, Barber found, words weren’t even necessary. “There was a billboard on Memorial Avenue that we passed every Sunday on the way to church,” she says. “It was a picture of a beautifully built Black man holding an adorable baby. The message read: ‘An extra eight pounds kept me off the football team.’ When you see things like that, you don’t have to say anything.” Reaping the Rewards It didn’t take long for Barber to recognize the talent that would propel her sons into the athletic world’s professional ranks. “When they were at Hidden Valley [Junior High], they were both the fastest and the smallest on the teams. I tried to temper that [achievement] by telling them it might not always be that easy,” she recalls. “But I had gotten them a subscription to Sports Illustrated and not long after that, I came home one day and the boys were waving an issue that featured a story on the little guys in the NFL. They told me all about Emmitt Smith and said that if he could do it, they could too. “Actually, the first time I realized the twins were exceptional was when they survived being born prematurely. They fought so hard to live. Not long ago, I was in the Relay for Life at Victory Stadium [Barber is a breast cancer survivor], and I met the nurse who was on duty at Montgomery Regional Hospital the night the twins were born. She told me how she had come in at midnight for her shift and spent that night holding my babies.” The twins also proved themselves after having serious injuries their senior year. “Everyone [the colleges] was recruiting them, and after that, I saw everything they’d worked for wavering. But they fought back. Tiki was out one game; Ronde was out five or six weeks.” The Sunshine Times Today, with the early traumas behind her, Barber’s life is sweet. After years living in an apartment near the Meadow, she has her own house in The Gardens, a gift from her devoted sons. Since December 1999, she has been budget administrator for Roanoke County, and even more rewarding, she’s a new grandmother. Ronde’s daughter, Yammile Rose, was born May 10, while Tiki’s son, Atiim Kiambu Jr., arrived in July. Close with Ronde’s wife, Claudia, and Tiki’s wife, Ginny, Barber and her guys are seldom far from each other. They all talk routinely by phone, and before her nephew came to live with her, she visited each family often, as well as joining them for trips like the trek to Hawaii for the last Pro Bowl. More than anything, she has the knowledge that she is loved and protected by her exceptional sons. In fact, she has to think before naming the sweetest thing her boys have ever said or done for her. “I have about a 10-foot-long list,” she says, “but there’s one thing I’ll never forget. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996, two weeks before the first game of Ronde and Tiki’s senior year at UVA. By Draft Day in April, I’d finished my chemo. That day, I cleaned my apartment and headed for Charlottesville. When I walked into their apartment, Tiki, who was on the golf course, was calling me on his cell phone to turn on the TV because it was to be announced that he was the sixth choice of the second round. I saw that and it was a thrill. “That night about 14 of us went to dinner. The guys had their cell phones on and Ronde’s beeped. He picked it up and then we saw on TV that Tampa Bay had chosen him. Later, when I came back from the restroom, Tiki leaned over and told me, ‘Ronde and I talked. We want you to quit your job tomorrow.’ To the day I die, I will never hear more touching words. “They’ve let me know I never have to want for anything. When I’m 99 and they’re 77, they will still be my babies, and their wives are confident enough that they will still allow Tiki and Ronde to be my babies. It doesn’t threaten them. They are the wives, but I know I have a very important place.” Characteristically, Barber turned down her sons’ offer to quit her job, acknowledging that in her value system, one takes care of oneself if and for as long as it’s possible. All in all, if anything’s missing in her life, Barber doesn’t seem to notice. “Now that the boys are grown and gone, would I remarry? If it were the right opportunity, the right person...” she ponders, then beams her dazzling smile. “That would be a dream.” Tiki, Ronde and Mom: On Life, Lessons and Each Other During a photo shoot and interview at The Roanoker, when the Barber family fitted us into a hurried schedule that began that morning with football camp and ended with a courtesy appearance at drug court, the most notable thing about this threesome is the easy humor among mother and sons. There are little inside jokes about their efforts to get Barber to get drinking coffee. Little pushes. Little shoves of affection. And while both young men are gracious, serious and focused, Mom beams at "her guys." But then she seems to beam at life overall.