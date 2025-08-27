Right Man, Wrong Time: Roland Lazenby on Boundary Corner Podcast

Hokie fans know the Boundary Corner Podcast as one of the most popular fan-driven shows covering Virginia Tech football. Their entire crew brings energy, insight and passion to every episode, breaking down games, recruiting news and the culture that makes Hokie Nation so unique.

That made it the perfect place for bestselling author and sports journalist Roland Lazenby to join the conversation as they discuss his September/October cover story on Virginia Tech football in the NIL era.

In this conversation, Roland sits down with BCP hosts Brian and Curtis to talk about:

His exclusive feature spotlighting Coach Brent Pry and Hokie football’s future

and Hokie football’s future The national conversation around NIL and its impact on college sports

His perspective as a longtime VT professor and author of acclaimed sports biographies on Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and more

👉 Watch the episode on YouTube below or on their channel HERE.

You can also find the episode on the Boundary Corner website.

Huge thanks to Brian Seigla, Curtis Wilson and the entire crew at Boundary Corner Podcast for inviting Roland on and helping share these Hokie stories with fans everywhere!

This collaboration is part of The Roanoker’s expanded Virginia Tech coverage this fall, including Roland’s exclusive feature in the Sept/Oct issue, an online sit-down with Coach Pry and a digital hub of Hokie traditions, tailgates and more.

Get our Sept/Oct issue to read our cover story and share your Hokie pride!