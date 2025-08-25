WFIR Interview: Roland Lazenby on VT Football & NIL

× Expand WFIR

We’re excited to share that WFIR recently featured bestselling author and sports journalist Roland Lazenby in an on-air interview, highlighting his exclusive cover story for The Roanoker’s September/October issue.

In this conversation, Lazenby expands on his feature about Virginia Tech football in the NIL era, offering perspective on how programs like Virginia Tech — and Head Coach Brent Pry — are navigating a new chapter in college athletics.

As the season gets underway, we’re proud to see this story sparking conversation both locally and nationally.

Listen to Roland’s full interview, where he expands on the story behind our cover feature and shares his unique perspective on the culture of Hokie football and the national NIL conversation.

Special thanks to WFIR's Denise Allen Membreno for reporting!

As featured in the Sept/Oct issue of The Roanoker — now arriving in subscriber mailboxes and available on newsstands!