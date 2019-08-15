GET ACTIVE in Vinton 2019

× Expand Dan Smith

Vinton is just over 8,000 people living on 3.1 square miles of the Roanoke Valley, but the recreational opportunities of this small town are off the scale. From the greenway and blueway to Explore Park activities, plus community events, new horse gaming salon and Firehouse Arcade and Skate Center, the recreation scene keeps growing as Vinton’s town leadership continues to pump effort into livability.

Vinton is a walkable community—which has become highly desirable among localities in the country and it is a short bike ride from downtown Roanoke where other recreational opportunities abound.

The new canoe launch near Precision Fabrics Group off Third Street puts your boat into Tinker Creek, which is just a short stroke from the Roanoke River, which will take you all the way to Niagra Dam in one direction or downtown Roanoke in the other. It has become a popular float for families in the past two years and is paralleled by the Roanoke Valley Greenway. That’s an easy walk wherever you want to go.

The Chamber and the town work together to provide a wide variety of programs for nearly every age group, with a special emphasis on the Baby Boom population. That group is afforded a wide variety of activities at the Charles Hill Senior Center. Entertainment ranges from tai-chi to musical performance (jam sessions), line dancing, canasta, chair yoga, dominoes, card games and pot luck lunches.

Since the Farmer’s Market and the community stage were opened a few years ago, music has been a downtown staple in Vinton on Fridays and weekends.

Assistant Town Manager Pete Peters is especially interested in creating bike paths toward downtown Roanoke and connecting the greenway throughout the Valley for both recreational and transportation benefit.

Vinton has close proximity to the Explore Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most heavily travelled recreational roads in the United States. Explore Park has numerous activities, whether zip-lining, hiking or camping, and hosts Twin Creeks Brewing Company’s second location (even offering beers exclusive only to the Explore Park spot). The Parkway, of course, focuses on the good life in these lovely mountains, regardless of the time of year, and provides tourists for localities—like Vinton—along the way. In less than an hour, Vintonites can hike Sharp Top, eat at the Peaks of Otter Inn, picnic at Niagra Dam or hike one of the many close Parkway trails.

Vinton’s Firehouse Arcade and Skate Center is home to youngsters interested in mingling on the skating rink or at the gaming tables. If a structured workout is more your style, Snap Fitness offers memberships for their gym. There’s a lot to do here.

The Lancerlot and Rosie’s gaming parlor are across the street from each other and provide the opportunity for many hours of entertainment, whether you want to work out, take an exercise class, watch a hockey game, ice skate or play the electronic horses.

The opportunities are there and rarely does anybody say, “There’s nothing to do around here” these days.