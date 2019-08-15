LOVE in Vinton 2019

Courtesy of Town of Vinton
LOVEworks in front of the Vinton War Memorial
Whether you’re the type of couple that prefers a classic day full of elegance and shine, or would rather celebrate outdoors beneath sunshine and sparklers, Vinton offers multiple award-winning venues to make your day perfect. Convenient access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Smith Mountain Lake and downtown Roanoke means guests will enjoy their time even more, especially when fitting in a bit of sightseeing, shopping and eating along the way!
Vinton even has its own LOVEworks sign (a statewide branding initiative from the Virginia Tourism Corporation), located on the front lawn campus of the Vinton War Memorial. Unveiled on Valentine’s Day 2018, this sign represents multiple Vinton-specific qualities: the “L,” made up of a bride and groom, represents the six wedding venues in the area; the “O” represents the town’s history with the Gish’s Mill waterwheel (using actual wood from the old mill); the fork and spoon “V” stands for dining in Vinton; and the “E,” composed of a boat and oars, represents the blueways and boat launch.
The Vinton War Memorial boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, custom chandeliers, new side patio and more for the bride seeking a traditional Southern affair. If outdoors is more your style, the newly renovated Woodland Place has a stunning natural setting with indoor reception area (just in case it rains on your parade!). Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms hosts a main lodge, gardens, decks and gazebo. The landscape, overlooking water and mountains, will take your breath away.
Vinton also has several award-winning vendors who can’t wait to help make every detail perfect, and ensure a stress-free day for you and your guests. Find your happily ever after in Vinton!
Venues:
Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms
2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton
540-890-9152
Vinton War Memorial
814 Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-983-0645
vintonwarmemorial.com
The 1121 Event Center
2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton
540-890-8804
vintonmooselodge1121.com
The Woodland Place
935 Niagara Road, Vinton
540-982-9759
thewoodlandplace.com
Explore Park
Milepost 115, Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke
540-777-6326
explorepark.org
More Love in Vinton:
Rentals:
Grand Rental Station
1000 Vineyard Rd, Vinton
540-343-1000
Florists:
Creative Occasions
111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton
540-345-8385
creativeoccasionsinc.com
Flowers by Eddie
523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke
540-427-1643
flowersbyeddie.com
Catering:
Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate
400 Washington Ave, Vinton
540-795-9165
A number of Vinton restaurants offer catering for your event. Please see the dining list on page 24-26 for additional catering options.