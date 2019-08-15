LOVE in Vinton 2019

× Expand Courtesy of Town of Vinton LOVEworks in front of the Vinton War Memorial

Whether you’re the type of couple that prefers a classic day full of elegance and shine, or would rather celebrate outdoors beneath sunshine and sparklers, Vinton offers multiple award-winning venues to make your day perfect. Convenient access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Smith Mountain Lake and downtown Roanoke means guests will enjoy their time even more, especially when fitting in a bit of sightseeing, shopping and eating along the way!

Vinton even has its own LOVEworks sign (a statewide branding initiative from the Virginia Tourism Corporation), located on the front lawn campus of the Vinton War Memorial. Unveiled on Valentine’s Day 2018, this sign represents multiple Vinton-specific qualities: the “L,” made up of a bride and groom, represents the six wedding venues in the area; the “O” represents the town’s history with the Gish’s Mill waterwheel (using actual wood from the old mill); the fork and spoon “V” stands for dining in Vinton; and the “E,” composed of a boat and oars, represents the blueways and boat launch.

The Vinton War Memorial boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, custom chandeliers, new side patio and more for the bride seeking a traditional Southern affair. If outdoors is more your style, the newly renovated Woodland Place has a stunning natural setting with indoor reception area (just in case it rains on your parade!). Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms hosts a main lodge, gardens, decks and gazebo. The landscape, overlooking water and mountains, will take your breath away.

Vinton also has several award-winning vendors who can’t wait to help make every detail perfect, and ensure a stress-free day for you and your guests. Find your happily ever after in Vinton!

Venues:

Boxtree Lodge/Braeloch/On the Glen on Glenburn Farms

2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

540-890-9152

Vinton War Memorial

814 Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-983-0645

vintonwarmemorial.com

The 1121 Event Center

2127 E Washington Avenue, Vinton

540-890-8804

vintonmooselodge1121.com

The Woodland Place

935 Niagara Road, Vinton

540-982-9759

thewoodlandplace.com

Explore Park

Milepost 115, Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke

540-777-6326

explorepark.org

More Love in Vinton:

Rentals:

Grand Rental Station

1000 Vineyard Rd, Vinton

540-343-1000

Florists:

Creative Occasions

111 East Lee Avenue, Vinton

540-345-8385

creativeoccasionsinc.com

Flowers by Eddie

523 Vinton Mill Court, Roanoke

540-427-1643

flowersbyeddie.com

Catering:

Chef Claytor’s Dream on a Plate

400 Washington Ave, Vinton

540-795-9165

A number of Vinton restaurants offer catering for your event. Please see the dining list on page 24-26 for additional catering options.