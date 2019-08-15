PLAY in Vinton 2019

× Expand Sherri Winkler Trick or treating in downtown Vinton.

Festivals, concerts and weekly live music are just a few great things you can enjoy in Vinton. Your calendar will be packed full of fun things to do with your family and friends!

Major annual events include the Christmas Parade, Grapes & Grains, the ever-popular Mingle at the Market series, Steak Fest and the highly anticipated Oktoberfest, a new fall event put on thanks to the partnership with Big Lick Entertainment. Formerly the Fall Festival, this event brings Bavarian culture to Vinton with German-style food, music and beer. Rocktoberfest also pairs with this event, showcasing great music for concert-lovers.

Executive Director of the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Angie Chewning and Big Lick Entertainment owner JD Sutphin can’t wait for another great Vinton gathering.

“We are very excited to partner again with Big Lick Entertainment,” says Chewning. “The success of our Fall Festival kicked up a notch (or two) with a German and Rock twist. How can this NOT be an awesome event?”

Star City Playhouse offers multiple arts and culture opportunities with live theatre, including a “Munch Time” hour throughout the year where guests can pop in with their lunches and see a short play. Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Bob’s Restaurant and Vinton Moose Lodge offer live music nearly every weekend.

The always-popular Grapes & Grains Festival (formerly the Vinton Food & Wine Festival) sprawls across the beautiful Vinton War Memorial lawn and offers attendees a chance to taste wines, craft and domestic beers and great food, listen to live music and check out vendors selling their wine and beer-related crafts and merchandise.

The Chamber of Commerce team will celebrate a new office inside the Charles R. Hill Senior Center, which also serves as an event space available for rent, and hosts a multitude of activities for senior citizens. With their active programs, seniors can go on day trips or overnight tours, enjoy potluck lunches, take dancing lessons, construct arts and crafts and much more.

It’s true what they say about Vinton: there’s so much to do, you won’t want to leave!

Vinton Calendar of Events

Mingle on the Market

Held on the second Saturday of each month (plus a few bonus nights where time allowed, now offering four to six times for this event), attendees need only pay a six dollar cover for live music, great food and tons of fun with your friends.

Vinton Dogwood Festival

Each year this five-day festival draws hundreds of residents with carnival activities, music, food and the parade.

Creekfest

With live music, food vendors and special beer releases from Twin Creeks Brewing Company, guests will have a blast at this summer event.

Senior Expo

The War Memorial hosts this annual expo in March, featuring informative talks, demonstrations and a variety of vendor booths such as retirement communities, banks and financial planners.

Arts & Crafts Show

Held at the Vinton Farmers Market, you’ll find plenty of hand-crafted goodies by local artists – get your Christmas shopping done early!

Vinton Farmers’ Market

Opening in May, the Famers’ Market includes special weekend events, such as the Mingle at the Market on the second Saturday of each month from June to September.

Grapes & Grains Festival

Formerly the Vinton Wine Festival, this popular event takes place on the third Saturday in May, allowing guests to taste local wines and craft beers while enjoying great food and live music.

Fourth of July Celebration

Show off your patriotic spirit at the Vinton War Memorial grounds, with children’s activities, festival foods, live music, and of course, fireworks in the evening.

Feeding America Food Truck Rodeo

This July event at the Vinton Farmers Market features your favorite food trucks, along with entertainment and activities, with proceeds benefiting Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Steak Fest

Held in September, food trucks, restaurants and caterers offer their best steak dishes and dinners, while you’ll enjoy craft brews, live music and more.

Vinton Chamber Golf Tournament

Golf-lovers can take advantage of this fundraising event in September held at various golf courses throughout the area.

Vinton Fall Festival Oktoberfest/Rocktoberfest

Downtown Vinton is transformed each October into a fun and festive setting, complete with live entertainment, beer garden, petting zoo, food vendors and children’s activities. With attendance reaching over 10,000, it’s a “don’t want to miss” event!

Trick or Treating

This event is fun for the whole family as downtown businesses open their doors for trick-or-treaters.

State of the Town Address Meeting

Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, they invite members and others to join them for a State of the Town address ($15 for members, $20 for non-members) in December.

Vinton Christmas Parade

Kick off the holiday season with floats, music and Santa at the annual December parade.

For more information on these events, contact the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 540-343-1364 or vintonchamber.com.