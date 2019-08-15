SHOP in Vinton 2019

× Expand Jessica Sorensen (Bone and Sol Photography) Lily Hemp is one of many downtown stores offering a great shopping experience.

Whether you’re in search of antiques and home appliances or fresh flowers and consignment clothing, Vinton has everything you need for your day out on the town. Local businesses are thriving, thanks to customers who know just where to go for their shopping needs.

The downtown area is entirely walkable, and a quaint stroll will take visitors into a variety of retail spaces such as Creative Occasions, Vinton Appliance, D.R. Music Center, Cyndi’s Fashions, Robbins Nest, LilyHemp and Cornerstone Antiques. Prepare for summer fun (or get a glow during winter months) with a quick visit to Desert Sun Tanning Salon, located near the farmers market. Popping into the library might turn into a longer stay with their beautiful space, ideal for book lovers or those simply seeking a quiet moment to enjoy their coffee.

The old Vinton Motors Building anticipates an exciting renovation to soon become Vinyard Station, which will host a new restaurant and retail spaces yet to be announced. The excitement over this space, both from the town and its citizens, means even more great places to shop in coming months.

Guests can even take a break from their shopping with a craft beer at Twin Creeks Brewing Company or perhaps a little treat at Izzy’s Place.

One of many locally owned businesses, Izzy’s Place offers a unique experience for shoppers. Their gift shop also includes a sweet side as well, selling Homestead Creamery products (made right down the road in Wirtz) and cupcakes made by Delish Sweet Treats, located inside the store.

“We chose Vinton to open our business because we have lived here for almost 30 years,” owner Donnie Curulla says. “We felt we would be a great addition here. We feel like we are a hidden treasure and our loyal customers have supported us since day one.”

After you’ve filled your shopping bags to the brim, a little arts and culture should be on your list. With Star City Playhouse, local theater is a great way to see talented actors from the area. Their motto, “Broadway’s Best at Yesterday’s Prices,” encourages everyone to enjoy an evening at the theater without need for a big budget or extensive travel.

Karon Semones Ferguson, Star City Playhouse owner, playwright and producer, is thrilled for their business to now be in Vinton.

“I like that we have neighbors who we know and talk to, and we try to help each other,” says Ferguson. “The location is fabulous since we have patrons from Smith Mountain Lake and Bedford, as well as Roanoke and Vinton.”

Best of all, the store owners love being in Vinton not only to meet customers, but because they enjoy the area.

“The town is charming and has so many good places to eat or go antiquing, or find lovely crafts and fresh flowers and veggies at the farmers market,” Ferguson adds. “There is so much to do on any weekend you choose!”