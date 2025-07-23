“Champions Of Magic: Holiday Spectacular” Dazzles Roanoke on November 26th!

“Dazzles audiences with a show like no other!”

–Broadway World

“You HAVE to check them out! That was tremendous!” –Access Hollywood Live

Following over a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions Of Magic team return with a spectacular celebration of the season, featuring thrilling illusions, grand-scale magic with a holiday twist and festive surprises to entertain all ages.

Fusing a flair for spectacle with undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world’s only team of illusionists present a one-of-a-kind experience that’s the perfect way to kick-off the holidays.

The show described as “a magic show worthy of our video game & Instagram times” (Paper City Magazine Houston) has been experienced by over half a million guests. Now is your chance to see the original, interactive magic that has fans returning to see North America’s biggest touring illusion show time and time again.

“Champions Of Magic: Holiday Spectacular” showcases leading magicians and illusionists from the USA, UK, and Mexico who have captivated audiences worldwide and bring a unique blend of magic, creativity, and comedy that promises to leave audiences spellbound.

Don’t miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in a show that never fails to amaze. For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit championsofmagictour.com.