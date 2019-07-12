10 Summer Events You Don’t Want to Miss

× Expand Julianne Rainone Catch a Salem Red Sox home game at Haley Toyota Field this summer!

If you’re ever looking for a summertime event to keep you entertained, the Star City is the perfect place to visit! From live music to scenic outdoor activities, we’ve got you covered. What’s even better is that many events happen annually, so if you can’t make it this summer, you can always check back next year! Here are just a few of the unique events that take place each summer in the Roanoke area.

Budweiser Summer Concert Series

This event has been an Elwood Park staple for years! Two to three headline artists visit Roanoke each year to perform some of their most popular hits. These concerts typically take place during the months of June, July and August, but specific dates vary each year. Learn more about this event and purchase tickets for this year’s concert lineup here.

Sidewalk Art Show

Held annually on the first weekend of June by the Taubman Museum of Art, art lovers - or for anyone simply itching to get out and enjoy the early summer sunshine - will love viewing nearly 120 vendors showcasing their talents. From mixed media and photography to sculptures and jewelry, you might even find a few gifts for others (or to take home for yourself). Get the recaps and keep up with future shows at the TMA website here.

Salem Red Sox Games

Baseball fans don't want to miss great home games at Haley Toyota Field, only two miles from downtown Salem. The Salem Red Sox is a team in the Class A-Advanced Carolina League and a farm team of the Boston Red Sox. With theme nights (Star Wars, Harry Potter) and great eats (Thirsty Thursdays, plus the classic hot dogs and snacks!), catching a ballgame is fun for families and friends of all ages. Learn more, including their schedule, here.

Salem Fair

The Salem Fair is huge hit every year for both the kids and their parents! This event takes place during the first two weeks of July. Wristbands and tickets for rides and other attractions can be purchased on-site. For more information about each year’s festival, visit their website here.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Truck Fest

What better way to spend the day than snacking on some delicious food brought to you by the city’s best food trucks? Head over to Lee Avenue in Vinton on the third Friday of July to join Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Big Lick Entertainment for an evening filled with yummy food, live music and much more! All of the proceeds from this event go towards benefiting Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Entrance to the festival is $5 per person, and children 12 and under are free. More information about this event can be found here.

PawPalooza

Want to show off your cute pup? Then the Roanoke PawPalooza is the perfect event for you! This pet parade takes place every August on Washington Avenue to raises funds for Angels of Assisi, which operates the county’s largest animal shelter for not only domestic house animals, but also large animals and livestock. You can register yourself and your furry friends for the parade and disk cup here.

Microfestivus

For the past 22 years, people have flocked to Downtown Roanoke on the second Saturday of August to attend this charity beer festival! With over 200 featured beers, you are sure to find one you love. Proceeds from this event benefit Center in the Square, the largest establishment in Western Virginia that focuses on raising awareness of the importance of the arts. You can buy tickets or sign up to volunteer to work this event on their website.

Flat Pickin’ Fridays

What’s so great about this concert series is that it begins before summer is in full swing and ends in the fall! Daleville Town Center hosts this event on the second Friday of May, July, August, September and October each year! Join Big Lick Entertainment for an evening of live country music performed by a variety of local up-and-coming bands and artists. Learn more about each year’s performers here.

Party in Elmwood

This event is sponsored by Amtrak and brings the fun of summertime right to you! Every Thursday from the beginning of May to the end of September, you can visit Elmwood Park for a relaxing evening of live music and scrumptious food. Each week features a new musical performer and food vendor. Admission for this event is $5 at the door for adults and children over the age of 12. Learn more about this event series on their Facebook page, Party in Elmwood or at the Downtown Roanoke website.

Star City Arts Festival

This event is brand new with the hopes of becoming an annual staple in the Roanoke Valley. If you’re a lover of the arts, this event is perfect for you. Combining literary, culinary, performing and visual arts under one roof, this event features activities and shows by a variety of some of Roanoke’s crowd-worthy entertainers and attractions. Some attendants include the Southwest Virginia Ballet, the Roanoke Children’s Choir, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the Roanoke Public Library and the Taubman Museum of Art. To top it all off, Roanoke’s best food, wine and beer trucks will be in attendance. This event is free to the public and will take place each year on the fourth Saturday of August. Learn more here.