14th Annual Four on the 4th Race to Take Place in Vinton

Underserved youth in the Roanoke region benefit from Boys & Girls Club Four on the 4th race, presented by Vinton Moose Lodge #1121. This annual 4 mile run on the 4th of July attracts over 500 runners each year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia and the Town of Vinton are excited to partner for the 14th annual Four on the 4th race presented by Vinton Moose Lodge #1121. The Town of Vinton is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of racers to the Town on July 4th. The event will start and finish at the Vinton War Memorial and kick off at 8:00 am. The racecourse features a downhill start, less than 150 ft of elevation gain, and a run through picturesque downtown Vinton, including the Vinton Farmer’s Market, newly developed Vineyard Station, and one of the locations of the Boys & Girls Club at Vinton Baptist Church.

The annual fundraiser benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA (BGCSWVA), which currently serves students ages 5-18 at 9 locations in all-day summer camps at little to no cost to families. BGCSWVA has locations in Montgomery County, Franklin County, Roanoke County, and Roanoke City. This race races raises over $30,000 each year to support summer programs including field trips, academic support and mentoring, and summer meals for kids.

“As the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, I am immensely grateful for the incredible support we receive during the Four on the 4th event.” said Rebekah Meadows “It’s heartwarming to see our community come together on America’s birthday to race in support of local youth.”

Registration is open to all ages. The four-mile race will begin promptly at 8:00 am followed by a Kids Fun Run which begins at 9:00 am. Registration is open now and will remain open until 7:30 am on July 4th. Community members can learn more and register by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Vinton/Fouronthe4th.