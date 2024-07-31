Explore Grayson County, Virginia, During the 2024 Ag & Art Adventure!

Sponsored Content

× 1 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA × 2 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA × 3 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA × 4 of 4 Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA Prev Next

The third annual Grayson County Ag & Art Adventure takes place this year on September 7 and 8, 2024. This unique two-day event celebrates the rich cultural heritage of agriculture and artisanship that defines the pastoral region of the Appalachian Highlands. Self-guided farm and studio tours take place Saturday from 10-4 throughout the county. Sunday from 1-4 brings everyone together at the Historic 1908 Courthouse for the first annual Ag & Art Sunday Sing & Pick concert.

Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA

Saturday, September 7 kicks off the Adventure with a self-guided tour of Grayson County. Adventurers are encouraged to explore the county by visiting any of our 16 farm and studio stops. Enjoy demonstrations by local artisans, take a farmer-led tour and learn about the unique history of the region, all at your own pace.

From Matthews Living History Farm Museum in the east across the county to Rugby Creek Animal Rescue Farm at the base of Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, adventurers are encouraged to design their own route based on their interests.

The Historic 1908 Courthouse in Independence is a great central starting point for Saturday’s tour. Stop by anytime between 10-4 to get your Ag & Art guide and enjoy the work of several artisans set up throughout the courthouse.

The 1908 Courthouse also serves as the starting point for two ticketed bus tours. The Grayson County Historical Society will host each bus tour, guiding participants along two different routes to visit select stops. Bus tour tickets include a light breakfast and a catered lunch. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased over the phone at 276-773-8002 or in person at the Grayson County Tourism Office.

Expand Courtesy of Grayson County VA

Detailed information about each stop and our Ag & Art farmers and artists can be found on our website.

The Adventure doesn’t end with the tours on Saturday!

Sunday, September 8 from 1-4 will mark the first year of the Ag & Art Sunday Sing & Pick, a free old-time concert at the Historic 1908 Courthouse featuring The Yate Family Band and Granny Turnmire & the Horse Creek Girls. Farmers and artists from Saturday’s tour will convene at the courthouse during the concert, offering more demonstrations and a chance to shop for arts and crafts. Several local food trucks will be set up to offer refreshments throughout the afternoon. Bring your instruments and stick around for an informal old-time mountain jam on the Courthouse lawn after the concert!

For more information on the 2024 Ag & Art Adventure, please visit www.graysoncountyva.com/ag-art-adventure or call 276-773-8002.