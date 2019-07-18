25 Years of Rescue Mission's Way Forward Program

× Expand Liz Long CEO Lee Clark and CDO Tracy Altizer at 2nd Helpings with Ingrid, a beloved volunteer.

Five thousand volunteers a year. A million pounds of food. One hundred different food partners. Four people in the kitchen, all of them volunteers. Two case worker offices. Eye, health and dental exams. Handmade quilts for the 400 beds throughout the men's and women's sleeping areas. Thousands of donations that benefit others, including 2nd Helpings Cafe and Resale Shop. And that's barely scratching the surface.

Since 1948, the Roanoke Rescue Mission has been serving the community, including helping those with substance abuse problems.

"Addition doesn't discriminate," says Chief Development Officer Tracy Altizer. "It destroys lives and families, and burdens our health resources. Our Way Forward program addresses the needs of the whole individual, rather than just the addiction."

The Way Forward Program has been an incredible influence on the participants in moving their lives forward. The year-long program is for individuals (typically 16-20 participants a month) who have, in general, lost everything. A volunteer works with them on areas like GED prep and basic keyboard skills, while they complete four phases.

Participants learn about everything from leadership and public speaking to therapeutic journalism and art class on the way to recovery. With nearly a year of classwork, the program also includes community service, job and housing searches, church participation and more.

On July 27, the Rescue Mission and its supporters will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Way Forward at the Berglund Center. CEO Lee Clark and his team are excited to share the experience with the community.

"Knowing you are part of a bigger picture...we live out our faith in a positive way with a really diverse group of people, and we are working out of a deep sense of love," says Clark. "We love to be part of these stories to show we're making a difference."

Nashville recording artist Scott Mulvahill will perform at the Berglund Performing Arts Theater for the celebration. Dr. Monty Burks, TN Director of Special Projects and Faith-Based Initiatives, will also speak on what we can do to help friends and loved ones suffering from substance use disorder, along with individuals sharing their personal testimonies of how their lives have changed in part due to the Way Forward Recovery Program.

See their Facebook event page here, or buy tickets to their event online here. Tickets are $30-$35 and include free parking at the Berglund Center and light refreshments in the lobby beforehand at 6 p.m. (Event runs from 6-9 p.m.) Group discounts of 10+ tickets can also be purchased.

