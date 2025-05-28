Hometown Flavors Shine Across the Region: A Comprehensive Guide to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week

× Expand Visit VBR

Calling all Roanoke region “foodies” — the first annual Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Restaurant Week is days away! Starting Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, June 8, local flavors will be the talk across the region as restaurants from Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke Counties, Cities of Salem and Roanoke and Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount join together to offer unique cuisines at a discounted price.

“Visit VBR and our localities recognize that the region is stronger together and that there is value in collaborating across boundary lines,” Visit VBR’s Director of Public Relations, Kathryn Lucas, says. “There are over 70 restaurants participating in VBR Restaurant Week at a variety of affordable price points. This is a great way for our local community to get outside of their own backyards and explore a restaurant in a new area.”

Participating restaurants will offer limited-time special menus that fall under three different pricing tiers for both lunch and dinner. Lunch menus will target the $10, $15 and $20 price-point while dinner menus will fall under $20, $30 or $50 tiers.

Botetourt County is excited to offer 17 participating restaurants among their many hidden gems. You can experience a little bit of everything ranging from BBQ to pizza to Mexican cuisine. “Our area is a blend of small-town charm and scenic beauty,” Shop Botetourt’s Brandy Underwood says. “Whether you're hiking the trails along the Blue Ridge, exploring historic downtowns like Fincastle and Buchanan, or enjoying a glass of wine at one of our local vineyards, there's no shortage of reasons to stay a little longer. Pair that with a great meal, and you've got a perfect day out.”

“The City of Roanoke is known for its vibrant and diverse culinary scene,” City of Roanoke’s Economic Development Specialist Brady Lawrence says. There are 34 restaurants are participating within Roanoke City, providing many opportunities to check out your favorite spot or a try one of the newbies on the block. “With a strong emphasis on farm-to-table dining and fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Roanoke City offers something for every palate – from casual comfort food to elevated dining.”

City of Salem is featuring community staple restaurants including Angelle’s Diner, Brood, Famous Anthony’s, Frank’s Pizza, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse, Gusto’s Pizza, Mac and Bob’s Restaurant and Our Daily Bread and Bistro.

Five small-town charm restaurants of Franklin County and Town of Rocky Mount will be offering special menus. One participating restaurant, Old Town Social / Alley Cat houses the Franklin County Distillery’s Museum, celebrating the County’s rich moonshine history. “As the Moonshine Capital of the World, Franklin County’s legacy is showcased through vintage photographs, unique artifacts, and the remarkable find of two bootlegging cars that were uncovered in the basement during renovations,” Franklin County’s Business Retention, Expansion and Workforce Manager Karli Foster says.

Roanoke County and Town of Vinton are featuring over a dozen restaurants to enjoy. “This is more than just dining out in Roanoke County and Vinton,” Roanoke County’s Assistant Director of Economic Development, Alexander Jones says. “It’s a culinary adventure that showcases the creativity, passion and community spirit of our local restaurants.”

You may notice there are several participating restaurants in multiple localities. “It is a fun reminder of how connected our region is when it comes to food,” Underwood says.

For more information, including how you could win a social media contest and giveaway, check out Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s website.