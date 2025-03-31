A New Hub for Creativity and Innovation

× Expand Courtesy of MAKE Roanoke Board

Roanoke is promoted as a city full of creativity, innovation and DIYers. But until recently, local makers and artists had to look elsewhere for a dedicated space to bring their ideas to life. That all changed with MAKE Roanoke, a nonprofit makerspace that officially became a 501(c)(3) in September 2023. Now, with a growing community and a space filled with passionate members and high-quality tools, MAKE Roanoke is on-track to become the city’s creative hub.

The idea for MAKE Roanoke stemmed from a simple need: Roanoke lacked a makerspace. Several Roanoke creatives were traveling to Blacksburg to access a makerspace, and it quickly became clear that the Star City needed a space of its own. After several conversations, the team behind MAKE Roanoke decided to start by gauging interest through online platforms like Discord and the Roanoke Subreddit and build the community prior to finding a permanent space.

The CVC Reduce Reuse Repair Fair in May 2024.

Crowd-funding played a major role in making the space a reality. There are currently five Board Members and Treasurer, Georgina Flynn-Smith states that “In just 18 hours we hit our goal,” with Board Chair Chris Santacroce chiming in to say, “and a huge thanks to both monetary contributions and equipment donations because from there, it was full steam ahead.”

The team initially started having virtual meetings, as well as holding classes in local libraries and Virginia Western Community College. Today, MAKE Roanoke calls home a collaborative space that’s divided into specialized areas, including:

Metal Shop (Led by Chris Santacroce)

(Led by Chris Santacroce) Woodshop (Led by Charles Rambow) – featuring a CNC router for intricate wood carving, furniture making, and more

(Led by Charles Rambow) – featuring a CNC router for intricate wood carving, furniture making, and more Laser Cutting (Led by Rob Bean and Will Carter)

(Led by Rob Bean and Will Carter) Electronics (Led by Stan Okrasinski) – featuring a reflow oven for circuit board soldering

(Led by Stan Okrasinski) – featuring a reflow oven for circuit board soldering Fiber Arts (Led by Samantha Sullivan, Samantha Dunne, and Dani Stein)

(Led by Samantha Sullivan, Samantha Dunne, and Dani Stein) 3D Printing (Led by Nick Dunne)

“We really want to grow bigger—everyone is welcome,” says Santacroce. He further explains that “the goal is to expand, accommodate more members, and offer more resources for makers of all skill levels.”

MAKE Roanoke had their first community meeting in February 2024.

MAKE Roanoke is currently home to 61 members, with a membership structure designed for accessibility and growth:

$50/month for 24/7 access with a key fob

Two beginner-friendly classes per month

Two community meetings per month to collaborate, share ideas, and discuss future projects

Board Secretary Samantha Sullivan states, “Classes are led by members, driven by community demand and the fees help cover materials. Also, members must sign waivers before using the equipment.” Board Clerk Nick Dunne explains that “Many tools are even made in-house,” and this further supports the mission of fostering creativity and hands-on learning.

With a soft opening set for April 5, MAKE Roanoke is just getting started. The community continues to grow, with most engagement happening on Discord, where members share ideas, plan events and support each other’s projects.

“We want MAKE Roanoke to be Roanoke’s creative hub,” Dunne proclaims.

With its strong foundation, passionate leadership and growing support from the community, MAKE Roanoke is well on its way to becoming just that.

You can find more information about MAKE Roanoke and their upcoming meetings, classes and events on their website and on Discord. The makerspace is located at 128 Albemarle Ave SE, Unit B.