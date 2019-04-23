A Proper Cornish Beef and Ale Pot Pie

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Nearly every culture worldwide has its version of a meat pie—pot stickers in Asia, pierogies in Eastern Europe, and empanadas in Latin America, for example. Our family favorite, one I still plead with my mother to bake for my birthday, is called a Cornish Pasty, a savory beef and shortcrust pie still served and enjoyed in bakery shops and neighborhood restaurants in the Cornwall region of southwest Great Britain (the pasty is the hand-held version of a beef and ale pie, recipe below).

The pasty was carried in the pockets of Cornish tin miners, its savory filling encased in baked dough, a ready-to-eat meal that would not spoil in the days before refrigeration. Today, pasties make ideal picnic or hiking fare for that reason. Wrap it up, slap it in a backpack with a drink and you're all set.

I don't bother to make the homemade shortcrust pastry, although it's easy, instead buying prepared pastry dough in the dairy case at the grocery store. That way, the pasty doesn't become a big production on a weeknight when everyone is tired and famished from a busy day. Make the filling, which can be chicken, seafood or vegetable instead of beef, if desired, cover it with pastry and bake at 400 degrees for half an hour. That's it. For the pasty, fold the pastry in half like a calzone, fill and pinch the edges together and bake until golden.

Beef and Ale Pot Pies

1 pound stewing or braising steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 Tablespoons light olive oil

2 Tablespoons plain flour

Salt and fresh milled black pepper

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 large carrots, peeled and chopped

3 ounces fresh or frozen peas

2 pint of pale ale or beef stock

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 large sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

Shortcrust pastry or one package (there are two in each box), thawed, of frozen pastry dough

1 egg, beaten

Heat oil in a large frying pan over moderate heat. In a large plastic bag, add flour and seasoning. Add the beef and toss in the seasoned flour.

Cook the beef for 3-4 minutes until brown, turning occasionally. Transfer to a large casserole dish.

In the same frying pan, cook the onions, garlic and carrots for 3-4 minutes and transfer to the casserole dish.

Add the peas, ale or stock, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for one and one half hours, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly and remove the bay leaves and thyme.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Spoon the beef mixture into a round or oval ovenproof dish. Roll out the pastry and top the dish, sealing around the edges. Prick a small hole in the center of the dough to allow steam to escape.

Place on a large baking sheet and bake for half an hour or until the pastry is golden brown.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.