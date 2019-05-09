A White Bean Hummus

× Expand Becky Ellis

May 13, 2019 is International Hummus Day. The word "hummus" means chickpea in Arabic. Traditionally, hummus is made by blending garbanzo beans (chickpeas), garlic, lemon juice, tahini, spices and olive oil. Often served with pita bread and crudités, it can be drizzled with flavored olive oil and hot sauce, sprinkled with toasted pine nuts, roasted red pepper, Greek olives…so many ways to fancy up this humble bean spread.

Hummus is one of the oldest known prepared foods and its exact origin cannot be pinpointed. It is popular in the Mediterranean and Middle East. Our grocery store shelves are packed with many delicious flavors of hummus and it is easy to make your own. It is healthy, too – a good source of vitamin B, dietary fiber and protein. Basic hummus is gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free.

Basic hummus is delicious, but it can be so much more. Play around with different types of beans, flavored olive oils and condiments to make your own special spread. This white bean hummus is one of my favorites:

White Bean Hummus (drizzled with olivewood smoked olive oil)

15. 2 ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil

Garnishes:

Olivewood smoked olive oil (available at Oliveto Artisan Oils and Vinegars)

Zest of ½ lemon

3 tablespoons pine nuts browned in 1 tablespoon butter

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Tostitos Hint of Lime tortilla chips

Place cannellini beans, lemon juice, salt and black pepper in a blender or food processor container. Turn on to low speed and drizzle in the olive oil. Blend until the bean mixture is smooth.

Place hummus in a serving bowl and garnish with a generous drizzle of olivewood smoked olive oil, lemon zest, pine nuts and green onion. Refrigerate until service. Serve with Tostitos Hint of Lime tortilla chips.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.