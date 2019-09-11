Adopt Your Houseplant at Community Arboretum Plant Sale

× Expand Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

The upcoming Fall 2019 Pansy and Perennial plant sale at the Community Arboretum located at Virginia Western Community College will begin Friday September 20th and end Saturday September 21st.

Where previously plant sales may have only attracted an older generation of patrons, the close proximity of the community college brings a variety of ages to the arboretum, according to Horticulture Technician Tonya Judd.

“Those that are students do, generally, look at the tropicals, or indoor plants, as opposed to the annuals and perennials,” Judd says. “I can only speculate this is because of their space; you do not need a yard to care for a houseplant.”

Judd says there is an increased interest in succulent plants with students and staff on the VWCC campus, and she keeps as many as she is able to in their collection.

While houseplants are available at each sale, the majority of the Community Arboretum plant sales offer outdoor plant varieties.

“Because we are growing from our gardens, I tend to simply grow more of what I have in my landscape plans,” Judd says. “This upcoming sale is for pansies and perennials. It is a common misconception that spring is the best time to plant perennials, when it is actually fall.”

Judd says these types of plants prefer “a slower pace of weather patterns,” rather than the faster pace brought by the spring season. Pansies and perennials take this time to hibernate and jump back to life after the winter season.

The Community Arboretum utilizes volunteers, interns and work-study students from the community college to work the gardens, serve as tour guides, and help with poinsettia preparations and wreath making in December. Several of the 10 regular volunteers for the arboretum are Roanoke Master Gardeners.

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.