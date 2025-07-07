AEW Makes its Live Television Debut in Roanoke with AEW Collision at the Berglund Center

× Expand Berglund Center

Be a part of the action as All Elite Wrestling makes its live television debut in Roanoke, VA with “AEW: Collision” at the Berglund Center on Saturday, August 9th.

Fans can expect an action-packed evening, featuring AEW's incredible roster of male and female wrestlers. Witness the athleticism, massive personalities, and exciting storylines that have made AEW a sensation. This event includes the broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes Jon Moxley, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, The Opps, FTR, Christian Cage, Willow Nightingale, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, The Outrunners, Mark Briscoe and many more.

*Please note that lineup is subject to change due to factors such as storylines, injuries, etc.

For additional information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

Event Info:

There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Groups of 10 or more receive $10 off select tickets:

Tickets available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness, and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and streaming on MAX and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and streaming on MAX.

For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.