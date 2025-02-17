Agripalooza: Where Innovation Meets Tradition March 18

× Expand Agripalooza Registration Slide - 1

The Virginia Small Business Development Center, Greater Roanoke & NRV, in partnership with Virginia Western Community College and presenting sponsor Farm Credit of the Virginias, will host Agripalooza on National Agriculture Day, March 18.

Agripalooza will bring together established business owners, legacy farmers, and aspiring agripreneurs to gain new knowledge, build critical connections, and access key industry resources. Secretary of Agriculture Matt Lohr and Dr. Scott Lowman of the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research are headlining the event as keynote speakers.

“This conference is about ensuring that both established and next generation of folks in the agriculture industry have access to the resources, connections, and innovations they need to be successful in today’s economy,” said Heather Fay, Regional Program Director, Virginia SBDC.

“We at Virginia Western are thrilled to partner with SBDC to welcome members of the agriculture community to our campus for Agripalooza,” said Dean of STEM and Workforce Solutions Amy White. “The sessions will help people new to the field and veterans alike expand ways to build partnerships and connect with resources. At Virginia Western, we strive to foster partnerships that help those in agriculture build their businesses and provide much-needed resources to the state economy, and this event fits squarely into that mission.”

View the full schedule and register now at roanokesmallbusiness.org/agripalooza.

About the Virginia Small Business Development Center Greater Roanoke & NRV:

Our Virginia network of Small Business Development Centers play a critical role in the health of small businesses; helping to access capital, providing advice on regulations, preparing for changes in the economy and technology, and responding when disaster strikes. We provide advice, education, and research to address the immediate needs of small businesses and prepare and equip them with the information and resources they need to grow and thrive.

The Virginia SBDC Network is a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration, George Mason University, and the City of Roanoke. We serve the Greater Roanoke and New River Valleys.

