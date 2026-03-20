Agripalooza: Where Innovation Meets Tradition Takes Place March 24

The Virginia Small Business Development Center, Greater Roanoke & NRV, in partnership with Ferrum College and Franklin County, will host Agripalooza on National Agriculture Day, March 24.

Agripalooza will bring together established business owners, legacy farmers, and aspiring agripreneurs to gain new knowledge, build critical connections, and access key industry resources. Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Katie Frazier, is headlining the event as the keynote speaker.

“This conference is about ensuring that both established and next generation of folks in the agriculture industry have access to the resources, connections, and innovations they need to be successful in today’s economy,” said Heather Fay, Director, Virginia SBDC.

“Agriculture is deeply woven into the history and future of our region, and Ferrum College is proud to serve as a place where tradition, innovation, and community come together,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College. “Events like Agripalooza create opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to connect, share knowledge, and strengthen the agricultural economy that sustains our rural communities.”

Dr. Nancy Brubaker, program coordinator of Agricultural Sciences at Ferrum College, said the conference reflects the College's mission to support both education and industry.

“Agripalooza highlights the powerful intersection of technology, tradition, and entrepreneurship in agriculture,” Brubaker said. “By bringing together producers, business leaders, and community partners, we're creating a space where ideas can be shared, partnerships can form, and participants can gain practical tools and insights to help move their farms and agribusinesses forward. Ferrum College students will also have the opportunity to experience and learn from Agripalooza, gaining valuable insights and hands-on exposure to the industry.”

View the full schedule and register now at roanokesmallbusiness.org/agripalooza.

About the Virginia Small Business Development Center Greater Roanoke & NRV:

Our Virginia network of Small Business Development Centers play a critical role in the health of small businesses; helping to access capital, providing advice on regulations, preparing for changes in the economy and technology, and responding when disaster strikes. We provide advice, education, and research to address the immediate needs of small businesses and prepare and equip them with the information and resources they need to grow and thrive.

The Virginia SBDC Network is a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration, George Mason University, and the City of Roanoke. We serve the Greater Roanoke and New River Valleys.

To learn more visit www.roanokesmallbusiness.org