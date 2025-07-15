Country Music Icons ALABAMA Announce Live Show at Berglund Center Coliseum

× Expand Berglund Center

The wait is over, Roanoke! The legendary ALABAMA, one of the most celebrated bands in country music history, is bringing their timeless hits and electrifying energy to the Berglund Center Coliseum on Thursday, September 11, 2025 with very special guest Exile. With a career spanning over 50 years and countless chart-topping anthems like “Mountain Music," “Dixieland Delight” and “Song of the South," this promises to be a night of music and memories that fans will never forget. Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Alabama takes the stage in the heart of the Star City!

Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, bar called The Bowery. It took them six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn the major label deal they'd been dreaming of. Then, seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music. ALABAMA, country music’s first band, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The group is known for hit songs including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You're Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).” From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No.1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music. In November 2022, ALABAMA co-founder Jeff Cook passed following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. With his prior encouragement and wishes, ALABAMA continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans.

For more information on ALABAMA, visit thealabamaband.com.

Tickets go on sale on July 18th at 10 AM! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Thursday, September 11, 2025 | Location: Berglund Center Coliseum

Event Time: 7 PM

Tickets Prices: $129.75, $89.75, $69.75, $49.75

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.