Alison Jorgensen Named President and CEO of Council of Community Services

The Board of Directors of the Council of Community Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Jorgensen as the new President and CEO.

Alison began her career with the Council of Community Services in 2002 and has worked in every facet of the organization, including Director of Volunteer Services, Director of Resource and Capacity Development, Vice President of Planning, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

Alison is a transformative leader who builds strategic partnerships, develops programs to better the lives of citizens, and navigates complex organizational challenges and opportunities. Her leadership has directly contributed to the Council’s mission of improving health, ending homelessness, and increasing access to resources. Her accomplishments include the Comprehensive Harm Reduction Program, the COVID Housing Program, GIVE Roanoke, and guiding the restructuring and modernization of 211 Virginia.

“Alison is an extraordinary leader at a pivotal time in the Council’s life-giving work in the community,” said Joe Cobb, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Combining her vision for the organization’s future, along with her deep knowledge of the Council’s 65-year history, Alison brings innovative, data-driven, and transformative skills as our next President and CEO. She will build on the legacy of the exceptional leaders who have gone before her.”

Of her new role, Alison shares:

“I am deeply honored to step into this role as President and CEO of the Council of Community Services. At a time when our communities face significant challenges, the mission of this organization has never been more important. I’m incredibly proud of our exceptional staff and the impact we’ve made together. As we move forward, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and ensuring the Council remains a driving force for innovation, partnership, and lasting community impact.”

Alison has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Roanoke College and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Administration from Louisiana State University.

In addition to her work with the Council, Alison is engaged in the larger community serving as an Advisor with Leadership Roanoke Valley, a board member with Restoration Housing, and a member of the Nonprofit Allies of Virginia.

Alison begins her new role effective May 13, 2025.