An Easy, Healthy, Spring-like Lunch

This is the time of spring when the wait for the first home-grown tomato sandwich of the season is nearing reality. Meanwhile, we still have lunches to prepare and I just discovered a dandy while rummaging through the refrigerator looking for ideas.

Let’s call this one "Mother Smith’s World Famous Tuna/Egg/Pepper Delight." It is simple, tasty and healthy.

Here’s what you need to start:

Slices of 8-grain bread

3 large boiled eggs, chopped

Can of tuna, drained

½ teaspoon sesame seeds

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Slices of orange, yellow or red bell peppers (or any combination of them)

Teaspoon of dried onions

Tablespoon of homemade mayonnaise (McCormick’s or Hellman’s will do in a pinch)

Tablespoon of sweet pickle relish

Sliced pepper jack cheese

Now comes the easy part: chop and dice the veggies and combine everything in a mixing bowl. Mix it thoroughly (you won’t need salt and pepper), spread on the bread, add a slice of cheese and serve it or put it in the ‘fridge so you can make kids’ lunches.

Hang on to the recipe and when the first tomatoes of the season come in, add them to the sandwich.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).