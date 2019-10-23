Angel of Grandin Dies at 86

× Expand Dan Smith James Tarpley Park

Nelson Harris had to reach back to Ralph Waldo Emerson to find the right words: “Any organization embodies the long shadow of a single individual,” Emerson said. “I’ll paraphrase that to say that Grandin Village came to personify the long shadow of James Tarpley.”

Dan Smith James Tarpley mural in Grandin

The former Roanoke mayor and minister of Heights Community Church in Grandin Village was close to Tarpley for many years and came to understand that Tarpley “encapsulated the very best traits human beings could possess. Because of that, Grandin Village is a better place.

“James was one of those rare folks who created in others inspiration and aspiration. People were inspired by him and aspired to be like him.”

Tarpley, who came to be called "The Angel of Grandin" died yesterday at 86. That leaves Roanoke without two of its most prominent citizens in a short span. Pearl Fu, who moved to Philadelphia to be near her daughter in October, shared a huge mural with Tarpley in Grandin Village and was, like him, beloved for her community activities and her incredible spirit of humanity. That mural has been painted over, but a new portrait, unveiled recently, adorns the other side of the building.

Tarpley was a fixture in Grandin Village, often working to keep it clean, tending the small children’s park named for him, which was contributed by Roanoke developer Ed Walker, who was a huge fan of Tarpley’s.

Dan Smith Tarpley's chair in 7-11 is memorialized.

Tarpley was named Roanoke’s Citizen of the Year in 2018 after many years of working quietly below the din of publicity. He helped make the lives of everybody he touched a little better.

Samantha Steidel, former director of the Co-Lab in the center of the Village, says, “James personified what the world desperately needs today: more random acts of kindness, conversations with neighbors, and genuine love of community. No doubt his angel is looking over us from heaven, expecting that we, as Roanokers, will continue his legacy of caring for each other.”

His body was discovered by long-time friend Susan Lipes, owner of the Village’s 7 Eleven. Her store had and still has a chair just for him to use on his rounds. Today, the chair has a memorial photo of Tarpley resting on it.

