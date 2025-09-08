Angels of Assisi and Banfield Pet Hospital Host Low-Cost Pet Health Fair September 20

× Expand Courtesy of Angels of Assisi Angels of Assisi's new location will host 40 kennels, multiple meet-and-greet areas, a "cat condo," room for grooming and more.

Angels of Assisi, in partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital, invites the community to the Pet Health Fair on Saturday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The Pet Health Fair will provide affordable veterinary care for dogs and cats, including wellness and sick exams, vaccines, nail trims, flea and tick prevention, and microchipping. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointment required. All pets and families are welcome, regardless of income or location, and parking is free.

Available Services:

Well Pet Exam: $15

Sick Pet Exam: $25 plus cost of medication

Rabies Vaccine: $10

FVRCP Vaccine: $10

DHPP Combo Vaccine: $10

Nail Trim: $15

Microchip: $15

Flea & Tick Medications: $10–$25

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to keep their pets healthy,” said Gracie Boliek, Communications Manager at Angels of Assisi. “We are grateful to Banfield Pet Hospital for partnering with us to make this day possible.”

Event Details

📍 Berglund Center, Roanoke, VA

📅 Saturday, September 20, 2025

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to changing the role of animal shelters to include resources, programs and services to benefit the pets in our community and the people who love them. Angels of Assisi serves Southwest Virginia and West Virginia. Along with their Adoption Center and Farm Sanctuary, they offer a Community Pet Hospital, Rural Veterinary Care, Cruelty Investigations, Disaster Response, and a Safety Net Program for those needing temporary help due to domestic violence or emergency situations.

About Banfield Pet Hospital

Founded in 1955, Banfield Pet Hospital® is the largest provider of preventive veterinary care in the U.S., with more than 1,000 hospitals and 3,600 veterinarians nationwide. A proud member of the Mars, Incorporated family, Banfield is committed to building a better world for pets through affordable, accessible preventive care, innovative wellness plans, and community support programs like the Banfield Foundation.