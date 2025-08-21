Angels of Assisi Bow Wow Brunch 2025 Returns August 24

The annual Bow Wow Brunch returns Sunday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Company. The dog-friendly event invites animal lovers to enjoy a relaxed morning of food, music and community while raising support for Angels of Assisi.

Guests will find a variety of activities throughout the day. A brunch buffet prepared by Angels of Assisi’s resident chef Justin will be available, along with refreshing brews from Big Lick. Dogs can enjoy their own treats with barkuterie boards and pup cups, courtesy of Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique and Pet Pals LLC.

Entertainment includes live music from the Allen/Markham Duo, lawn games such as cornhole, and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Olivia Marone Photography will offer pet portraits, and a silent auction will feature pet-friendly items and experiences. In addition to brunch and live music, the event offers the chance to meet adoptable pets who may be ready to join their new families.

Bow Wow Brunch is supported by several community sponsors, including Winter’s Storage as the catering sponsor, WDBJ7 as media sponsor, MKB Realtors as band sponsor, Big Lick Brewing Company as venue sponsor and Q99 as radio sponsor.

Proceeds benefit Angels of Assisi, the Roanoke-based nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of companion animals. The organization recently moved into a new facility designed to expand its veterinary services, adoption programs and community outreach, allowing staff and volunteers to better serve both pets and people across the region.

Tickets are available now through Angels of Assisi at Bow Wow Brunch 2025.