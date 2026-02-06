Angels of Assisi Launches “Love Large” Adoption Special to Help Big Dogs Find Their Valentine

× Expand Love Large - 1

This Valentine’s season, Angels of Assisi is encouraging the community to go big on love with a special adoption campaign focused on large dogs. Beginning Sunday, February 8, Angels of Assisi will host a week-long Love Large adoption event, offering all dogs over 40 pounds for just $25 through February 15.

Across the country, large dogs are taking longer to be adopted despite having just as much love to give. The Love Large campaign is designed to help some of Angels of Assisi’s biggest dogs, often overlooked due to size alone, find loving homes.

“Large dogs make incredible companions,” said Gracie Boliek, Angels of Assisi Communications Manager.

“They come in every personality type: playful, laid-back, adventurous, and cuddly, and we want to give them the visibility and opportunity they deserve to find their person.”

Angels of Assisi currently has large dogs of all breeds, ages, and activity levels available for adoption. Adoption Coordinators will be on site throughout the week to help match adopters with the right dog for their lifestyle and home.

All adoptable dogs are fully vetted, spayed or neutered, and up to date on vaccines and monthly preventatives, making them ready to head home and start their next chapter.

The Love Large adoption special runs February 8–15, with the Angels of Assisi Adoption Center open daily from 12–6pm. More information about available dogs can be found at angelsofassisi.org/dogs.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is a Roanoke-based nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving lives through adoption, affordable veterinary care, and community support programs. Serving pets and the people who love them, Angels of Assisi works to ensure every animal has access to care and the chance to thrive in a loving home.