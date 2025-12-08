Angels of Assisi Presents the 7th Annual Mega Adoption Event

× Expand Angels of Assisi Mega 2025_Social Media_FB Event (1200 x 628 px) - 1

Angels of Assisi is excited to announce the return of its biggest adoption event of the year. The 7th Annual Mega Adoption Event will take place on Saturday, December 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center’s Special Events Center. This community favorite brings together pets, people, and shelters from across the region for a joyful day of holiday hope and new beginnings.

This year’s goal is simple and heartfelt. We want to help as many pets as possible find loving homes before the holidays. With 12 local rescues and shelters attending, the event offers an incredible opportunity to meet your perfect match. Puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, bunnies, and small pets will all be waiting to say hello, and trained adoption teams will be ready to guide families through the process.

In addition to adoptable animals, the event will feature 10 local pet-product vendors and services, offering treats, gear, guidance, and resources for every type of pet owner. Attendees can also enjoy concession stand food and snacks throughout the day.

A special guest will be joining the celebration. Santa Claus will be on-site to take adoption portraits with new family members, giving adopters a festive keepsake from the day they welcomed a pet into their lives.

Admission and parking are completely free. The event is indoors, making it comfortable for attendees and animals, and The Blood Connection will be present for those who would like to give a lifesaving gift to the community.

“We are always inspired by how our community comes together to help animals in need,” said Gracie Boliek, Communications Manager at Angels of Assisi. “The Mega Adoption Event grows every year, and we look forward to seeing even more pets head home in time for the holidays!”

For more information, please visit www.angelsofassisi.org or call (540) 344-8707. You can also find all our available animals at angelsofassisi.org/available-pets.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to changing the role of animal shelters to include resources, programs and services to benefit the pets in our community and the people who love them. Angels of Assisi serves Southwest Virginia and West Virginia. Along with their Adoption Center and Farm Sanctuary, they offer a Community Pet Hospital, Rural Veterinary Care, Cruelty Investigations, Disaster Response, and a Safety Net Program for those needing temporary help due to domestic violence or emergency situations.