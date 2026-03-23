Angels of Assisi to Host Low-Cost Mobile Pet Health Clinic in Bedford

Angels of Assisi is partnering with the Community Pet Coalition of Bedford to host a low-cost Mobile Pet Health Clinic for local pet owners on Saturday, March 28 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Bedford County Animal Shelter, located at 1307 Falling Creek Rd, Bedford, VA 24523.

This community event will provide affordable access to essential veterinary services for dogs and cats, including wellness exams, core vaccines, microchipping and monthly preventatives. The clinic is designed to help keep pets healthy while supporting the people who love them.

All dogs and cats are welcome, with a limit of three pets per family. Services will be offered on a first come, first served basis. For the safety and comfort of all animals, dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.

“This clinic is all about breaking down barriers to care,” said Gracie Boliek, Angels of Assisi Communications Manager. “By providing low-cost services in partnership with local organizations, we are helping families keep their pets healthy and at home where they belong.”

Event Details

Bedford County Animal Shelter

1307 Falling Creek Rd, Bedford, VA 24523

Saturday, March 28

10 AM–2 PM

For more information about the clinic or future outreach events, please contact cjessee@angelsofassisi.org.

About Angels of Assisi

Angels of Assisi is a Roanoke-based nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving lives through adoption, affordable veterinary care and community support programs. Serving pets and the people who love them, Angels of Assisi works to ensure every animal has access to care and the chance to thrive in a loving home.