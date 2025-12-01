Annual Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Set for December 4th

The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Town of Vinton, invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with the highly anticipated Annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 4th, at 7:00 P.M., presented by Star City Best Control and Wildlife Services and Star City Christmas Lights. This beloved tradition promises to bring festive cheer to the heart of Vinton, featuring a vibrant parade and exciting holiday festivities for all to enjoy. William Byrd High School student Camden Thepsimuong, who is courageously battling a rare form of bone cancer, will serve as this year’s Parade Grand Marshal. Camden and his family will be escorted through the parade route by Big Lick Broncos.

Tree Lighting Ceremony & Entertainment: Before the parade, join the community at the Vinton Municipal Building for the Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 6:00 P.M. Mayor Grose will greet the crowd and light the tree. Adding to the festivities, the Floyd Ward Dance Ensemble will delight the crowd with holiday-themed performances after the tree lighting.

Parade Details: Parade floats will be staged at the Vinton War Memorial, Thrasher Church, and River Park Shopping Center, with staging beginning at 4:30 P.M. The parade will begin at 7:00 P.M and will travel down Washington Avenue, turning onto Maple Street, then proceeding to Cleveland Avenue and down Pollard Street and concluding at the Billy Byrd lower-level parking lot. Spectators are encouraged to gather along these streets to enjoy the parade as it winds through downtown Vinton.

Important Road Closure Information: For the safety and convenience of all, road closures surrounding the parade route will begin promptly at 5:30 P.M. Commuters traveling through the Town of Vinton between 5:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. are advised to seek alternative routes or plan for increased traffic and road closures. Roads impacted by closures include sections of: Washington Ave, Maple St, Cleveland Ave, Pollard St, Jackson Ave, and Lee Avenue. Specific road closure details can be found listed below.