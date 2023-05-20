Arner Moves Up Again at Carilion

Steve Arner has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Carilion Clinic. Nancy Agee continues as CEO.

Steve Arner’s climb to the top at Carilion has taken another step with his new promotion to president and chief operating officer of Carilion Clinic. Nancy Agee continues as CEO, a position she has held for the past 12 years.

Like Agee, when she was on her way up, Arner has built an impressive resume since he joined Carilion in 1996, most recently leading to a number of major capital improvements, including the Crystal Spring Tower addition to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. That is expected to be completed and operational in 2025.

Arner began with Carilion as a financial analyst and has served as a senior VP, leading cardiovascular care, operating rooms, engineer and environmental services. He has been an administrator of operations in Roanoke and was VP and CEO of Carilion’s Rockbridge Community Hospital in Lexington. Carilion has seven hospitals spread throughout Western Virginia, which Arner has managed, in addition to a Level 1 trauma center and 240 medical offices.

Carilion is a not-for-profit organization that includes the hospitals and, with Virginia Tech, a research and education center at its Riverside location.

In a press release, Agee, who is nearing retirement age, says, “Steve is an outstanding leader, and we are delighted to promote him. He has a strong work ethic and cares deeply about our patients, our teams and our work together caring for the communities we serve.”

Like Agee, Arner has been involved in organizations that promote better health care. He was instrumental in response to Covid-19, serving as chairman of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association during the first 18 months of the pandemic, helping to coordinate Virginia health care’s response.

Arner says, “Carilion today is a nationally ranked academic health system that provides an extraordinary range of services, from primary care to the most advanced, complex care. I look forward to continuing on a pathway of growth and collaboration.”

He has been on the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association board of directors for nine years and of the executive committee for eight. He was chairman 2020 to 2022 and was a state delegate to the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board from 2016- 2021. He serves on the Strategic Planning Committee for America’s Essential Hospitals.